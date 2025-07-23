Gen Nattaphon asserts no interference from PM on Thai-Cambodia border issues

The Ramkhamhaeng University Students' Union on Wednesday presented a petition to Deputy Defence Minister General Nattaphon Narkphanit concerning the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border. The students urged the Deputy Minister, in his capacity as the Director of the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations, to act swiftly and without delay, stressing that he should not feel bound by the government’s direction.
General Nattaphon received the petition and explained that managing the situation at the Thai-Cambodian border requires maintaining a careful balance between addressing the concerns of the people, the business community, and the country’s sovereignty. He assured that both the government and the Ministry of Defence, along with the military, are working in harmony and that there has been ongoing coordination with military commanders and regional forces to ensure effective communication.
Regarding the situation at Ta Muen Thom Temple, Nattaphon mentioned that currently, only 7 unarmed soldiers are stationed on each side of the temple. It was agreed that groups of citizens could visit, but there were concerns about potential provocation. He stressed that the military’s restraint is critical and that any escalation, particularly involving weapons, would be a loss for civilians. If the situation worsens, the Thai forces would be at a disadvantage, despite currently being in a more favourable position, he added.
When asked whether closing the temple to ease tensions would be a viable option, Nattaphon stated that all actions would follow international norms. If the situation escalates, the Cambodian forces would be asked to remove any provocateurs. If the situation persisted and violence seemed imminent, Thai riot police would be deployed to control the situation. In such a case, the authorities would consider closing the temple, as this would be a rational response, he said.
Nattaphon also said that during the period when Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was temporarily suspended from duty, there was no discussion with him regarding the border issue. He confirmed his complete autonomy in handling the situation, stating that if any orders were issued within the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations that contradicted his judgment, he would be willing to step down and allow someone else to take over.
The Deputy Defence Minister further clarified that all decisions are made by the Special Operations Centre's 27-member committee, but once a consensus is reached, the matter is brought to the Cabinet for final approval. This process ensures transparency and collaboration without disregarding the government’s involvement.