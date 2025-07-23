Gen Nattaphon asserts no interference from PM on Thai-Cambodia border issues

The Ramkhamhaeng University Students' Union on Wednesday presented a petition to Deputy Defence Minister General Nattaphon Narkphanit concerning the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border. The students urged the Deputy Minister, in his capacity as the Director of the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations, to act swiftly and without delay, stressing that he should not feel bound by the government’s direction.

General Nattaphon received the petition and explained that managing the situation at the Thai-Cambodian border requires maintaining a careful balance between addressing the concerns of the people, the business community, and the country’s sovereignty. He assured that both the government and the Ministry of Defence, along with the military, are working in harmony and that there has been ongoing coordination with military commanders and regional forces to ensure effective communication.