2nd Army Region chief threatens to close Ta Muen Thom Temple for 7 days if Cambodia allows provocateurs

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand's 2nd Army Region, has issued a warning regarding the management of tourism at Ta Muen Thom Temple, located on the Thai-Cambodian border in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province. He stated that while tourists from all nations are welcome to visit, they must adhere to Thai regulations. If any disturbances or altercations occur, the temple will be closed for seven days to restore order.
Boonsin confirmed that Police Region 3 and Border Patrol Police are providing additional support, including crowd control officers and screening for weapons before tourists enter the temple grounds. He emphasised that plans are in place to handle any potential issues, though he remains optimistic that no incidents will arise.
"I have discussed the matter with the Commander of the 42nd Cambodian Infantry Division. I have made it clear that Cambodia must control its people. If they fail to do so, I will close the temple. If there are any disruptions or provocations, it will be seen as a failure to manage their people, and I will take action to ensure the situation is resolved," he said.
The commander also noted that Cambodia must screen tourists carefully, especially those associated with disruptive or hardline groups, and suggested limiting tourist numbers to 100 per day.
Regarding the recent incident where Thai soldiers stepped on a landmine, Boonsin reiterated that although Cambodia has denied placing the mines, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should lodge a formal protest with the international community over violations of the Ottawa Convention.
"We will no longer use the old method of foot patrols. Our soldiers will no longer take risks. Instead, we will use bulldozers, and if they step on a mine, let it explode," he said.
On the matter of security for engineers working on road construction near the border, Boonsin assured that military security is already in place. Although the exact locations of the mines are unknown, the construction will proceed along the designated border area, which will contribute to both security and logistical support in the region.
"The success of these efforts will depend on the leadership of both countries, especially Cambodia’s leadership, and how they approach these discussions to find a sustainable solution to the issue," he added.
Boonsin also expressed confidence in the future leadership of the 2nd Army, stressing the importance of strong leadership and dedication to the nation. He stated that he trusted the Army Commander-in-Chief to choose the best candidate for the role, and assured that there would be no issues during the transition period, as he would continue to support the team in the background as a good citizen.