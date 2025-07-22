2nd Army Region chief threatens to close Ta Muen Thom Temple for 7 days if Cambodia allows provocateurs

The commander also noted that Cambodia must screen tourists carefully, especially those associated with disruptive or hardline groups, and suggested limiting tourist numbers to 100 per day.

Regarding the recent incident where Thai soldiers stepped on a landmine, Boonsin reiterated that although Cambodia has denied placing the mines, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should lodge a formal protest with the international community over violations of the Ottawa Convention.

"We will no longer use the old method of foot patrols. Our soldiers will no longer take risks. Instead, we will use bulldozers, and if they step on a mine, let it explode," he said.

On the matter of security for engineers working on road construction near the border, Boonsin assured that military security is already in place. Although the exact locations of the mines are unknown, the construction will proceed along the designated border area, which will contribute to both security and logistical support in the region.

"The success of these efforts will depend on the leadership of both countries, especially Cambodia’s leadership, and how they approach these discussions to find a sustainable solution to the issue," he added.

Boonsin also expressed confidence in the future leadership of the 2nd Army, stressing the importance of strong leadership and dedication to the nation. He stated that he trusted the Army Commander-in-Chief to choose the best candidate for the role, and assured that there would be no issues during the transition period, as he would continue to support the team in the background as a good citizen.