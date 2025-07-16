Cambodian media cites Thai officials over chaos at contested temple

The cause of the chaos at the disputed Ta Muen Thom temple on Tuesday has been reported differently by Cambodian and Thai sources, with Cambodian media claiming the incident was sparked by Thai soldiers, while Thai authorities insisted it was the result of a disruptive Cambodian tourist.

Cambodia’s leading news outlets, including Khmer Times and Fresh News, reported that a group of Thai paramilitary soldiers blocked Cambodian tourists from entering the Ta Muen Thom temple, leading to verbal and minor physical altercations.

Citing reports, Khmer Times said the conflict began when Cambodian female tourists clashed with Thai military personnel.

Cambodian soldiers stationed at the site then intervened, allegedly to “protect national sovereignty,” it said.