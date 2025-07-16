Cambodian media cites Thai officials over chaos at contested temple

The cause of the chaos at the disputed Ta Muen Thom temple on Tuesday has been reported differently by Cambodian and Thai sources, with Cambodian media claiming the incident was sparked by Thai soldiers, while Thai authorities insisted it was the result of a disruptive Cambodian tourist.
Cambodia’s leading news outlets, including Khmer Times and Fresh News, reported that a group of Thai paramilitary soldiers blocked Cambodian tourists from entering the Ta Muen Thom temple, leading to verbal and minor physical altercations.
Citing reports, Khmer Times said the conflict began when Cambodian female tourists clashed with Thai military personnel.
Cambodian soldiers stationed at the site then intervened, allegedly to “protect national sovereignty,” it said.
Located in Thailand’s Surin province near the Phanom Dong Rak district, the Ta Muen Thom temple is one of four contentious border locations claimed by both Thailand and Cambodia. The site has long been a flashpoint for tensions between the two ASEAN neighbours, amid ongoing political turmoil in Thailand.
The Khmer Times described the event as “the provocations of the Thai Army.”
Meanwhile, Phanom Dong Rak Mayor Ekanan Sri-in said the situation was triggered by a Cambodian woman who appeared to intentionally stir unrest.
According to Ekanan, the tourist shouted and cursed at Thai soldiers.
When Thai authorities arrived to calm the situation, Cambodian personnel approached the Thai side, leading to a heated verbal exchange and brief physical altercations, Ekanan said.
He added that the same tourist had caused disruptions in the area before, suggesting that her actions may have been premeditated.
To prevent further incidents, Ekanan said both military and local authorities have now implemented a joint response plan.
Following the confrontation, Thai tourists were instructed to leave the area for safety. The situation reportedly returned to normal at around 2.15 pm.