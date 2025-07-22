Thailand Mine Action Centre files complaint against Cambodia over border mine dispute

The Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) on Tuesday reported progress in the investigation regarding an incident on July 16, 2025, where Thai soldiers stepped on a landmine near the Thai-Cambodian border. TMAC has also addressed false information being spread by Cambodian sources.

TMAC issued its first statement to clarify key facts, stating that the landmine found in the area, which lies within Thai sovereignty, was not in use by the Thai military. It was confirmed to be a newly laid anti-personnel mine.

TMAC has focused on extending its outreach via media channels including its official Facebook page and website, with news outlets continuing to report on and expand coverage of the issue.