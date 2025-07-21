Phumtham: Thailand may recall ambassador to Cambodia over landmine incident

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday that Thailand may recall its ambassador to Cambodia if further evidence confirms that Cambodian troops planted anti-personnel landmines on Thai territory.
Phumtham, who also serves as deputy prime minister and interior minister, said he had instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to lodge a formal protest with Cambodia regarding the recent incident.
Phumtham stated that the Second Army Area had gathered evidence suggesting that Cambodian troops planted landmines near the Chong Bok border pass in Ubon Ratchathani. The case has been forwarded to the Foreign Ministry to initiate diplomatic protest procedures.
“If we uncover more evidence and the intent behind it, we may have to recall our ambassador. Any action will be taken in line with the evolving situation,” he said.
On July 16, three Thai soldiers were injured when one stepped on a landmine allegedly planted on Thai soil near Chong Bok. The Second Army suspects the mines were recently laid, following a border skirmish in late March. Officials say the mines were found in areas previously cleared of explosives, reinforcing suspicions of a deliberate act.
Phumtham reaffirmed Thailand’s position that it would not tolerate violations of its sovereignty.
“Thailand is trying to avoid war, but we won’t accept any encroachment on our land,” he said.
He also accused the Cambodian government of deliberately provoking tensions in order to bring the issue before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
As part of this alleged strategy, Phumtham said Cambodia had mobilised 23 busloads of Cambodian nationals to visit Prasat Ta Muen Thom, an ancient Khmer temple in Surin province.
He praised Thai troops stationed at the site for their restraint, noting that he had ordered the Royal Thai Police to deploy two companies of crowd-control officers from Provincial Police Region 3 to handle the situation peacefully.
Phumtham said the use of military personnel would be a last resort and only triggered if Cambodian troops entered Thai territory.
He also noted that female paramilitary officers may be deployed to manage any unrest involving female Cambodian visitors.
While reaffirming Thailand’s commitment to resolving the dispute through the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Committee (JBC), Phumtham accused Cambodia of attempting to provoke violence.
“Thailand continues to pursue peaceful means to address the boundary issues, but Cambodia seems intent on escalating the situation,” he said.