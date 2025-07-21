Phumtham: Thailand may recall ambassador to Cambodia over landmine incident

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday that Thailand may recall its ambassador to Cambodia if further evidence confirms that Cambodian troops planted anti-personnel landmines on Thai territory.

Phumtham, who also serves as deputy prime minister and interior minister, said he had instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to lodge a formal protest with Cambodia regarding the recent incident.

Evidence of landmines near Chong Bok

Phumtham stated that the Second Army Area had gathered evidence suggesting that Cambodian troops planted landmines near the Chong Bok border pass in Ubon Ratchathani. The case has been forwarded to the Foreign Ministry to initiate diplomatic protest procedures.