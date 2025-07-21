Border clash averted as Thai and Cambodian soldiers intervene at Ta Muen Thom Temple

Reports indicate that the incident began when the Cambodian teenagers acted inappropriately and made loud, provocative noises at the Thai tourists who were visiting the temple. This upset some of the Thai visitors, causing a verbal confrontation that quickly escalated tensions.
However, military personnel from both Thailand and Cambodia, stationed in the area, promptly intervened. They swiftly separated the parties involved and issued warnings to the individuals.
Thai authorities also coordinated with Cambodian soldiers to remove the group of Cambodian teenagers from the temple grounds, preventing further disorder and easing the tension in the area.
Shortly after, a second group of Cambodian teenagers arrived at the temple, prompting Thai authorities to again liaise with Cambodian soldiers to ensure the group was escorted off the premises, thus restoring order as quickly as possible.
This incident highlights the effective cooperation between Thai and Cambodian military personnel in maintaining peace at the border and preventing minor tensions from escalating into a larger conflict.