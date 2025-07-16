Thailand, Cambodia agree on measures to prevent tourist disruptions at Ta Muen Thom

Following the incident at Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin Province on July 15, when a Cambodian woman verbally abused Thai soldiers within Thai territory, Lt Gen Boonsin Padkhang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, has ordered measures to regulate tourists at the temple to prevent similar incidents and to protect against any potential provocations.
Earlier this morning (July 16 ), Col Boonserm Boonbumrung, Deputy Commander of the Suranaree Task Force, met with Brigadier General Nia Wong, Commander of the 42nd Infantry Division, to discuss measures at Ta Muen Thom Temple. The following agreements were made:
Boonsin confirmed that Thai and Cambodian military personnel have agreed on new regulations for tourist activities at the temple. A joint decision was made that, regardless of the situation, reserve military units should not be deployed in the area. Instead, the border coordination teams from both sides will take responsibility for handling such incidents.
"Should any tourists cause trouble, the respective side is to remove them to prevent any further disturbances, like yesterday, when armed forces from both Thailand and Cambodia became entangled in the situation," said Boonsin.
He also addressed the call for an apology from Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Tea Seiha, regarding the incident where a former Thai ranger struck a Cambodian soldier. The Thai authorities have already pressed charges against the perpetrator, who has acknowledged the offence.
"Cambodia should also apologise and reprimand the Cambodian woman who created chaos by pointing and verbally abusing Thai soldiers in Thailand, as well as take action regarding the incident where a Cambodian soldier pushed a Thai soldier to the ground," Boonsin concluded.