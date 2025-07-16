Thailand, Cambodia agree on measures to prevent tourist disruptions at Ta Muen Thom

Boonsin confirmed that Thai and Cambodian military personnel have agreed on new regulations for tourist activities at the temple. A joint decision was made that, regardless of the situation, reserve military units should not be deployed in the area. Instead, the border coordination teams from both sides will take responsibility for handling such incidents.

"Should any tourists cause trouble, the respective side is to remove them to prevent any further disturbances, like yesterday, when armed forces from both Thailand and Cambodia became entangled in the situation," said Boonsin.

He also addressed the call for an apology from Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Tea Seiha, regarding the incident where a former Thai ranger struck a Cambodian soldier. The Thai authorities have already pressed charges against the perpetrator, who has acknowledged the offence.

"Cambodia should also apologise and reprimand the Cambodian woman who created chaos by pointing and verbally abusing Thai soldiers in Thailand, as well as take action regarding the incident where a Cambodian soldier pushed a Thai soldier to the ground," Boonsin concluded.



