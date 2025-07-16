RTA denies claims of Cambodian woman military officer in disguise

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has dismissed claims that a Cambodian woman involved in an incident at the Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple was a military officer in disguise.

No confirmation of military connection

On Wednesday, Col. Richaya Suksuwanon, the RTA deputy spokesman, clarified that there was no information to confirm the woman was a Cambodian military officer. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday at the ancient temple in Surin, sparked a brief confrontation between Thai and Cambodian troops.

Incident at Prasat Ta Muen Thom

At around 2 pm on Tuesday, the unidentified woman accused Thai troops of trespassing on Cambodian territory while pointing at the soldiers. The confrontation led to a brief standoff between the two sides before tensions eased.