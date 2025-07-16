RTA denies claims of Cambodian woman military officer in disguise

WEDNESDAY, JULY 16, 2025

RTA denies claims that a Cambodian woman involved in a confrontation at Prasat Ta Muen Thom was a military officer in disguise, stressing no confirmation.

  • The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has officially denied that a Cambodian woman involved in an incident at Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple was a military officer.
  • An RTA spokesman stated there is no information or evidence to confirm the woman's alleged connection to the Cambodian military.
  • The incident was sparked when the woman accused Thai troops of trespassing on Cambodian soil, which led to a brief confrontation between soldiers from both nations.
  • A local official reported that the same woman had caused similar disturbances previously, but described this recent event as more violent and provocative.

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has dismissed claims that a Cambodian woman involved in an incident at the Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple was a military officer in disguise.

No confirmation of military connection

On Wednesday, Col. Richaya Suksuwanon, the RTA deputy spokesman, clarified that there was no information to confirm the woman was a Cambodian military officer. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday at the ancient temple in Surin, sparked a brief confrontation between Thai and Cambodian troops.

Incident at Prasat Ta Muen Thom

At around 2 pm on Tuesday, the unidentified woman accused Thai troops of trespassing on Cambodian territory while pointing at the soldiers. The confrontation led to a brief standoff between the two sides before tensions eased.

RTA denies claims of Cambodian woman military officer in disguise

RTA's cautious approach and intelligence operations

When asked whether the Cambodian military deliberately staged the situation to assess the Thai military’s presence in the area, Col. Richaya stated, “It may be just an observation but not a fact so far.”

He emphasised the importance of the RTA's intelligence operations in monitoring foreign forces.

Details of the confrontation

Col. Richaya explained that the confrontation unfolded when both Thai and Cambodian troops intervened to de-escalate the situation. Thai troops advised tourists to leave the temple or seek shelter for safety. After discussions, both sides reached an understanding, and the situation de-escalated as troops resumed their duties.

RTA denies claims of Cambodian woman military officer in disguise

District chief's statement on previous incidents

Phanom Dongrak district chief, Ekanan Sri-in, revealed that the same woman had previously caused a similar disturbance at Prasat Ta Muen Thom. He noted that this recent incident was more violent and appeared to provoke Thai military forces. Ekanan recounted that the woman shouted at Thai troops, accusing them of encroaching on Cambodian soil, escalating the quarrel.

Brief border standoff

During the confrontation, nearly one company of Cambodian soldiers reportedly crossed the border into Thailand at the temple's stairway, triggering a brief standoff. After shouting and pushing between both sides, Thai troops successfully de-escalated the situation, urging Cambodian soldiers to retreat before the tensions eased.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy