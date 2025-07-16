RTA denies claims of Cambodian woman military officer in disguise

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has dismissed claims that a Cambodian woman involved in an incident at the Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple was a military officer in disguise.
On Wednesday, Col. Richaya Suksuwanon, the RTA deputy spokesman, clarified that there was no information to confirm the woman was a Cambodian military officer. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday at the ancient temple in Surin, sparked a brief confrontation between Thai and Cambodian troops.
At around 2 pm on Tuesday, the unidentified woman accused Thai troops of trespassing on Cambodian territory while pointing at the soldiers. The confrontation led to a brief standoff between the two sides before tensions eased.
When asked whether the Cambodian military deliberately staged the situation to assess the Thai military’s presence in the area, Col. Richaya stated, “It may be just an observation but not a fact so far.”
He emphasised the importance of the RTA's intelligence operations in monitoring foreign forces.
Col. Richaya explained that the confrontation unfolded when both Thai and Cambodian troops intervened to de-escalate the situation. Thai troops advised tourists to leave the temple or seek shelter for safety. After discussions, both sides reached an understanding, and the situation de-escalated as troops resumed their duties.
Phanom Dongrak district chief, Ekanan Sri-in, revealed that the same woman had previously caused a similar disturbance at Prasat Ta Muen Thom. He noted that this recent incident was more violent and appeared to provoke Thai military forces. Ekanan recounted that the woman shouted at Thai troops, accusing them of encroaching on Cambodian soil, escalating the quarrel.
During the confrontation, nearly one company of Cambodian soldiers reportedly crossed the border into Thailand at the temple's stairway, triggering a brief standoff. After shouting and pushing between both sides, Thai troops successfully de-escalated the situation, urging Cambodian soldiers to retreat before the tensions eased.