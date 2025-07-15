Tension at Ta Muen Thom resolved after disagreement between Thai and Cambodian forces

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) is currently investigating an incident of unrest at the Ta Muen Thom Temple in Ta Miang Subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province on Tuesday (July 15), according to RTA spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree.

Winthai revealed that at approximately 12:50 p.m., a Cambodian female tourist was observed watching Thai soldiers near a tree at the base of the Ta Muen Thom Temple steps. The tourist then reprimanded the Thai soldiers, asking why they were standing in Cambodian territory and instructed them to move to the top of the temple. She proceeded to point her finger at the soldiers and use offensive language.

In response, the Thai soldiers calmly attempted to explain the situation to the tourist, but she refused to listen. Approximately 60 Cambodian soldiers were then deployed to the steps leading up to the temple. A verbal altercation between the two sides ensued, with raised voices suggesting the possibility of drawing weapons. In the interest of safety, Thai soldiers promptly escorted tourists away from the temple and the area.