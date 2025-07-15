Cambodia considers beefing up defence spending, compulsory military service from 2026

Speaking at the 32nd anniversary celebration of the Royal Gendarmerie on July 14, Prime Minister Hun Manet explained that at present, Cambodia has sufficient capacity to defend its territory. However, the country must continuously progress, requiring rapid defence reforms. This includes modernising the military structure, developing human resources and upgrading equipment.

“Regarding the national budget, we need to carefully consider increasing defence spending, to a certain extent. After the war and the win-win policy, we redirected a significant portion of the defence budget, reallocating the funds to other sectors such as social spending, human resource development, education, healthcare and other priority areas,” he explained.

While the budget was redirected to other key sectors, he noted that much of Cambodia’s weaponry was also destroyed between 1993 and 1998.