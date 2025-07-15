Cambodia restates simple conditions for reopening borders

“Second, all crossings must be reopened. They may want to negotiate to open some and keep others closed for security reasons. No, this is about the people and trade, not the military,” he added.

The third condition was that Thailand restore border crossing operations to their pre-June 7 status, open from 6 am to 10 pm, for both goods and people.

He clarified that Cambodia never initiated border closures, as they harm citizens’ livelihoods. Even when Thailand adjusted its opening and closing hours on June 7, Cambodia was willing to adapt accordingly.

“Cambodia wants a clear, sustainable solution and to stop using this as a game or a condition tied to people’s livelihoods to resolve border issues. That’s all we want,” he said.

Niem Chheng

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network