Cambodia restates simple conditions for reopening borders

The border closures were enforced by the Thai military from June 7, with varying opening and closing hours for each crossing point. Later, Thailand’s now-suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra ordered a complete closure on June 23, except for travel by students and medical patients. She attempted to justify the closures as part of efforts to combat scam operations. In response, Cambodia closed some of its crossings.
Recently, Thai citizens, particularly in Sa Kaeo province, have voiced complaints about the adverse effects of the shutdowns and urged Thai authorities to find solutions and reopen the borders.
Today, July 14, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet reiterated the simple conditions Cambodia has set for reopening the borders, noting that Thailand does not need to negotiate with Cambodia to proceed.
Speaking at the 32nd anniversary of the Royal Gendarmerie, he said: “For reopening the borders, we ask for only three conditions, and the key has already been handed to Thailand. They can reopen without sitting down for negotiations with us; we are offering concessions. First, Thailand must unilaterally announce the reopening, confirm that it will not use unilateral closure measures again, and restore the situation to how it was before June 7.”
“Second, all crossings must be reopened. They may want to negotiate to open some and keep others closed for security reasons. No, this is about the people and trade, not the military,” he added.
The third condition was that Thailand restore border crossing operations to their pre-June 7 status, open from 6 am to 10 pm, for both goods and people.
He clarified that Cambodia never initiated border closures, as they harm citizens’ livelihoods. Even when Thailand adjusted its opening and closing hours on June 7, Cambodia was willing to adapt accordingly.
“Cambodia wants a clear, sustainable solution and to stop using this as a game or a condition tied to people’s livelihoods to resolve border issues. That’s all we want,” he said.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network