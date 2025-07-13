Cambodian genocide sites inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage

The recognition covers three key locations: the former M-13 prison, the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum (formerly S-21 prison), and the Choeung Ek Genocidal Centre (once an execution site linked to S-21).
These sites serve as solemn reminders of the Khmer Rouge’s reign of terror, during which an estimated two million innocent lives were lost.
The announcement coincides with the 50th anniversary of the rise to power of the Khmer Rouge regime in 1975, under the leadership of Pol Pot — a Cambodian politician, revolutionary and dictator who led the communist state of Democratic Kampuchea.
The regime’s rule, which lasted for three years, eight months, and twenty days, is considered one of the darkest periods in human history.
Tuol Sleng Prison, or S-21, was originally a secondary school before being transformed into the largest detention and torture centre operated by the Khmer Rouge. Tens of thousands of innocent people were arrested, interrogated, tortured, and photographed here before being transferred to execution sites.
Among those execution sites, Choeung Ek stands out as one of the most infamous. It became a mass grave for hundreds of thousands of victims, many of whom were killed in gruesome and barbaric ways — including women, children and infants — accused of being enemies of the revolution or traitors to the regime.
UNESCO’s inscription not only recognises the historical significance of these sites but also serves as a powerful reminder of human cruelty, loss and suffering. It is intended to help ensure that such atrocities are never repeated.
This is the first time Cambodia has submitted a site from its modern history for World Heritage status, and it is one of the few cases globally where locations related to contemporary conflict have been added to the list.
In celebration, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet issued a statement inviting citizens across the country to join in commemorating the occasion on the morning of July 13.
The listing is seen as a milestone in the nation’s healing process — an act of remembrance for past trauma and a call for future generations to value peace and freedom.