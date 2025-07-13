Cambodian genocide sites inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage

The announcement coincides with the 50th anniversary of the rise to power of the Khmer Rouge regime in 1975, under the leadership of Pol Pot — a Cambodian politician, revolutionary and dictator who led the communist state of Democratic Kampuchea.

The regime’s rule, which lasted for three years, eight months, and twenty days, is considered one of the darkest periods in human history.

Tuol Sleng Prison, or S-21, was originally a secondary school before being transformed into the largest detention and torture centre operated by the Khmer Rouge. Tens of thousands of innocent people were arrested, interrogated, tortured, and photographed here before being transferred to execution sites.

Among those execution sites, Choeung Ek stands out as one of the most infamous. It became a mass grave for hundreds of thousands of victims, many of whom were killed in gruesome and barbaric ways — including women, children and infants — accused of being enemies of the revolution or traitors to the regime.