Sam Rainsy reveals over 120,000 trafficking victims enslaved in Cambodia

Posting on his official Facebook page alongside images, Rainsy claimed that numerous secured buildings nationwide function as modern-day slave compounds, where detainees—both Cambodian and foreign—are forced to work under inhumane conditions.

His statement coincided with the release of a damning 250-page report by Amnesty International, the result of an 18-month investigation drawing on testimonies from 58 survivors, including nine children.

The report identifies at least 53 heavily guarded sites that resemble prisons, where trafficking victims—many deceived or abducted—have been tortured with electric shocks and beatings, and forced to carry out online scams generating profits for powerful Chinese criminal syndicates.