Thailand has never closed border with Cambodia, says defence chief

“We have never closed the checkpoints – they are open from 8am to 4pm. However, Cambodia has closed its side of the border along the entire stretch. So the question we must ask is: should we agree to synchronise our opening hours, perhaps from 8am to 6pm, to allow freer movement?” he added.

General Songwit also noted that Thailand has consistently followed humanitarian principles.

“We’ve allowed patients and schoolchildren who need to cross into Thailand to do so. I want to stress that we remain open as usual because we believe that education can foster better relations between the peoples of both countries. Our goal is to be good neighbours and maintain peace along the border,” he said.