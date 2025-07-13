Thailand has never closed border with Cambodia, says defence chief

SUNDAY, JULY 13, 2025

Thailand has never closed its border crossings with Cambodia, but has merely adjusted operating hours for practical reasons, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Songwit Noonpackdee said on Saturday.

Songwit, who also serves as director of the centre for the prevention and resolution of security threats along border areas, made the remarks while addressing the media at the Doi Chang Moob operations base in Mae Fa Luang district, Chiang Rai province.

He referred to a report he received on Friday (July 11) from the Second Army Region commander, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, who confirmed that military-level communication and coordination between Thailand and Cambodia had improved. The two countries now conduct joint patrols three times a week.

Songwit reiterated Thailand’s firm position: 

  • Thailand reaffirms its commitment to protecting its sovereignty over territories it has long administered, in accordance with operational maps.
     
  • There was an emphasis on the need for continued bilateral dialogue through established mechanisms, including the Regional Border Committee (RBC), chaired by the Second Army Region commander; the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and the General Border Committee (GBC), chaired by the Defence Minister.
     
  • Hopes for these discussions to lead to a reduction in military build-ups along the borderparticularly the withdrawal of long-range weaponry, and a return to the force levels of 2024 to ensure the safety of people on both sides of the border.

He also want to see the border crossings reopened to facilitate trade and cross-border travel.

“We have never closed the checkpoints – they are open from 8am to 4pm. However, Cambodia has closed its side of the border along the entire stretch. So the question we must ask is: should we agree to synchronise our opening hours, perhaps from 8am to 6pm, to allow freer movement?” he added.

General Songwit also noted that Thailand has consistently followed humanitarian principles. 

“We’ve allowed patients and schoolchildren who need to cross into Thailand to do so. I want to stress that we remain open as usual because we believe that education can foster better relations between the peoples of both countries. Our goal is to be good neighbours and maintain peace along the border,” he said.

 

