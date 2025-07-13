Thailand has never closed border with Cambodia, says defence chief

Songwit, who also serves as director of the centre for the prevention and resolution of security threats along border areas, made the remarks while addressing the media at the Doi Chang Moob operations base in Mae Fa Luang district, Chiang Rai province.
He referred to a report he received on Friday (July 11) from the Second Army Region commander, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, who confirmed that military-level communication and coordination between Thailand and Cambodia had improved. The two countries now conduct joint patrols three times a week.
Songwit reiterated Thailand’s firm position:
He also want to see the border crossings reopened to facilitate trade and cross-border travel.
“We have never closed the checkpoints – they are open from 8am to 4pm. However, Cambodia has closed its side of the border along the entire stretch. So the question we must ask is: should we agree to synchronise our opening hours, perhaps from 8am to 6pm, to allow freer movement?” he added.
General Songwit also noted that Thailand has consistently followed humanitarian principles.
“We’ve allowed patients and schoolchildren who need to cross into Thailand to do so. I want to stress that we remain open as usual because we believe that education can foster better relations between the peoples of both countries. Our goal is to be good neighbours and maintain peace along the border,” he said.