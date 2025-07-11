Cambodia claims Wat Phu Man Fah copies Angkor Wat in UNESCO meeting

In response, Thailand's head of delegation, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, clarified the Kingdom’s position, emphasising that cultural heritage should strengthen relations among people, not foster division.

He expressed surprise and disappointment at Cambodia’s claims, stating that the World Heritage platform was not the appropriate forum for such issues.

"Wat Phu Man Fah is a Buddhist temple that draws inspiration from various historical sites and architectural traditions within Thailand. It is not a replica of Angkor Wat," Sihasak asserted.

However, Sihasak reiterated Thailand’s willingness to engage in bilateral consultations with Cambodia on this matter, as well as other issues, based on the foundation of being good neighbours, especially since leaders of both countries had agreed to establish a joint working group on this issue.