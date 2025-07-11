Cambodia claims Wat Phu Man Fah copies Angkor Wat in UNESCO meeting

At the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Cambodia’s Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, Phoeurng Sackona, alleged that Wat Phu Man Fah in Buriram province was an unethical imitation of Angkor Wat.
She argued that it undermines the universal outstanding value of World Heritage sites and sets a dangerous precedent. She called on UNESCO and its advisory bodies to investigate Thailand's actions.
In response, Thailand's head of delegation, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, clarified the Kingdom’s position, emphasising that cultural heritage should strengthen relations among people, not foster division.
He expressed surprise and disappointment at Cambodia’s claims, stating that the World Heritage platform was not the appropriate forum for such issues.
"Wat Phu Man Fah is a Buddhist temple that draws inspiration from various historical sites and architectural traditions within Thailand. It is not a replica of Angkor Wat," Sihasak asserted.
However, Sihasak reiterated Thailand’s willingness to engage in bilateral consultations with Cambodia on this matter, as well as other issues, based on the foundation of being good neighbours, especially since leaders of both countries had agreed to establish a joint working group on this issue.
After Thailand’s statement, the Cambodian head of delegation sought to make a further comment, but was not granted permission, as their statement did not align with prior discussions with the World Heritage Committee and the World Heritage Centre.
Furthermore, the Thai delegation learned that Cambodia had been lobbying multiple countries on this issue and had made a concerted push to bring it before UNESCO and the World Heritage Committee, but received no support.
Most delegations agreed that this was a matter better suited for bilateral discussions rather than being raised in the World Heritage Committee forum.
According to a Khaosod report, following the Cambodian delegation's statement, they promptly posted the issue on Facebook.