Thailand coordinates with UNODC to seek more information on online scams in Cambodia

THURSDAY, JULY 10, 2025

Thailand coordinates with UNODC and Amnesty International to tackle online scams from Cambodia and step up crackdowns on call-centre gangs.

The Thai government is now working with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Amnesty International to gather more information about online scams allegedly originating from Cambodia, as part of efforts to intensify crackdowns on the illegal activity.

Government Seeks Information from UNODC and Amnesty International

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsab confirmed that Thailand is in the process of gathering further information from both UNODC and Amnesty International to enhance international cooperation against call-centre gangs operating in Cambodia. Both agencies have indicated that Cambodia is a significant hub for these online scam operations.

Crackdown on Call-Centre Gangs Linked to Cambodian Senator

Jirayu added that the government has received a report from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) detailing ongoing efforts to dismantle call-centre gangs, particularly those connected to Cambodian senator Kok An, a close ally of former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. According to the CCIB, arrest warrants have been issued for Kok An and his accomplices involved in these scam operations in Poi Pet.

Recent Police Raids and Crackdown Efforts

On July 8, Thai police launched a major operation, raiding 19 locations across Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Chonburi. The crackdown, named “Shut down mule account buildings, target Khmer tycoon,” targeted Kok An’s operations, which include multiple casinos and properties in Poipet, near the Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo.

Allegations of Money Laundering and International Crime

Kok An, who owns a number of properties in Poipet, including the Hiso Skybar and Crown Casino, is accused of being involved in money laundering and international crime syndicates. The CCIB reported that his call-centre gang has defrauded both Thais and foreign nationals.

Government's Ongoing Crackdown

Jirayu confirmed that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra ordered intensified action against these gangs three months ago, with further measures to target call-centre operations along the western and eastern borders, including depriving them of electricity and internet access.
 

