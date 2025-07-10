Thailand coordinates with UNODC to seek more information on online scams in Cambodia

The Thai government is now working with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Amnesty International to gather more information about online scams allegedly originating from Cambodia, as part of efforts to intensify crackdowns on the illegal activity.
Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsab confirmed that Thailand is in the process of gathering further information from both UNODC and Amnesty International to enhance international cooperation against call-centre gangs operating in Cambodia. Both agencies have indicated that Cambodia is a significant hub for these online scam operations.
Jirayu added that the government has received a report from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) detailing ongoing efforts to dismantle call-centre gangs, particularly those connected to Cambodian senator Kok An, a close ally of former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. According to the CCIB, arrest warrants have been issued for Kok An and his accomplices involved in these scam operations in Poi Pet.
On July 8, Thai police launched a major operation, raiding 19 locations across Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Chonburi. The crackdown, named “Shut down mule account buildings, target Khmer tycoon,” targeted Kok An’s operations, which include multiple casinos and properties in Poipet, near the Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo.
Kok An, who owns a number of properties in Poipet, including the Hiso Skybar and Crown Casino, is accused of being involved in money laundering and international crime syndicates. The CCIB reported that his call-centre gang has defrauded both Thais and foreign nationals.
Jirayu confirmed that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra ordered intensified action against these gangs three months ago, with further measures to target call-centre operations along the western and eastern borders, including depriving them of electricity and internet access.