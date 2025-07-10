Thailand coordinates with UNODC to seek more information on online scams in Cambodia

The Thai government is now working with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Amnesty International to gather more information about online scams allegedly originating from Cambodia, as part of efforts to intensify crackdowns on the illegal activity.

Government Seeks Information from UNODC and Amnesty International

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsab confirmed that Thailand is in the process of gathering further information from both UNODC and Amnesty International to enhance international cooperation against call-centre gangs operating in Cambodia. Both agencies have indicated that Cambodia is a significant hub for these online scam operations.