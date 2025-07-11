Bona calls on Thais to address internal issues before worrying about Cambodia

He emphasised that Cambodia is capable of addressing its issues through mechanisms to combat cybercrime led directly by Prime Minister Hun Manet, with active efforts that have effectively managed the situation.

According to a report by The Nation Thailand, Jirayu claimed that Thailand is in the process of gathering information from UNODC and Amnesty International to strengthen cooperation against criminal call centre networks in Cambodia, and alleged that Cambodia is a major hub for online fraud operations.

Bona hit back, saying, “We ask the Thai government not to worry about Cambodia when their own country is a hotbed for online criminals and the largest hub for drug trafficking in the region”.

He added that Cambodia is a victim and suffers from the numerous online crime operations and drug distribution networks that originate from Thailand.

Niem Chheng

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network