Bona calls on Thais to address internal issues before worrying about Cambodia

Speaking to reporters on July 10, Bona responded to comments made by Thai government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsab, who told the media that Thailand would collaborate with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Amnesty International to tackle online fraud crimes originating from Cambodia.
Bona suggested that Thailand should abandon its habit of deflecting its internal scandals onto neighbouring countries.
He added that over the past month, since tensions arose over a border issue sparked by Thai soldiers on May 28, Cambodia and its leadership have faced relentless defamation and accusations from Thai authorities and officials.
“For this reason, we urge Thailand to swiftly end this deplorable culture and focus on resolving its internal issues as soon as possible,” he said.
He emphasised that Cambodia is capable of addressing its issues through mechanisms to combat cybercrime led directly by Prime Minister Hun Manet, with active efforts that have effectively managed the situation.
According to a report by The Nation Thailand, Jirayu claimed that Thailand is in the process of gathering information from UNODC and Amnesty International to strengthen cooperation against criminal call centre networks in Cambodia, and alleged that Cambodia is a major hub for online fraud operations.
Bona hit back, saying, “We ask the Thai government not to worry about Cambodia when their own country is a hotbed for online criminals and the largest hub for drug trafficking in the region”.
He added that Cambodia is a victim and suffers from the numerous online crime operations and drug distribution networks that originate from Thailand.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network