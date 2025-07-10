15 Cambodians return to Thailand despite border dispute, arrested after crossing illegally

The first arrest occurred around 9:00 PM when a group of nine Cambodians was detained after illegally entering from Ban Dong Ngou, Pa Rai Subdistrict. Upon questioning, they revealed they had previously worked in shoe repair at Rong Klueu Market but had returned to Cambodia out of fear that the new border measures would prevent their re-entry. Upon their return, they found themselves without work or income. With their familiarity with the border route, they decided to cross back into Thailand on foot, without hiring a guide.

Around the same time, in Khlong Nam Sai Subdistrict, another group of six Cambodians, including a two-year-old girl, was caught while walking through a sugarcane field. Two of the smugglers managed to escape. The group claimed they had been involved in trade at Rong Klueu Market and needed to return to check on their goods, which had been damaged. Unable to make ends meet, they paid a smuggler 4,000 baht each to cross back into Thailand.

The arrests of these 15 individuals highlight the severe impact of the border conflict, which has forced workers to risk their lives and bring their families—some with young children—across dangerous terrain in search of survival. All 15 individuals were taken into custody and are facing legal action under Thailand’s immigration laws.