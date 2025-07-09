Ly Yong Phat: The King of Koh Kong driving crony capitalism in Cambodia

According to a report by Nation TV, both individuals maintain close ties with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen as well as Thai politicians from both the government and opposition.

Ly Yong Phat was born in Koh Kong province, Cambodia, and is among the locals who fled the Cambodian civil war to live in Trat province, Thailand, where he was granted Thai nationality. As such, he holds the Thai name Phat Suphapha.

Once peace was restored in Cambodia, Ly Yong Phat turned to the Thai-Cambodian border trade, particularly in Koh Kong, which at that time was a port city receiving goods from Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. These goods were then resold in Phnom Penh.