Cambodia ready to fund transport of 20 antiquities from Thailand

According to a Khmer Times report on Monday, the ministry also called on Thai authorities to adhere to the previously agreed timeframe and terms of the repatriation.
In a letter addressed to Thai Minister of Culture Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona confirmed that Cambodia will take responsibility for the transportation costs, in accordance with the agreement reached by both sides in April.
“I request the Ministry of Culture of the Kingdom of Thailand to proceed with the implementation of the agreement within the agreed timeframe in order to avoid any further delays. The Cambodian side will assume full responsibility for all costs associated with this transportation,” she stated.
Timeline: Thailand’s repatriation of Cambodian antiquities
In 2000, Thai authorities seized 43 Cambodian antiquities illegally imported from Singapore. Over the years, 23 items were returned to Cambodia following Cabinet approvals in 2009 and 2015. The remaining 20 antiquities were under review due to unclear origins.
After the Cambodian government submitted documentary evidence of ownership, Thailand’s Fine Arts Department verified the artifacts as being of Cambodian origin. In 2024, the Thai Cabinet, under former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, approved the repatriation.
Nation TV reported the Fine Arts Department’s statement on April 25, which confirmed that the cultural ministries of both countries had coordinated the logistics for the handover. This will involve a land transfer via Siem Reap, expected to take place around July 2025.
However, Paetongtarn clarified on July 4 that the matter is currently in the process of budget allocation by the Fine Arts Department.
She said that reports indicate the current year's budget is insufficient for transportation. As it is not considered an urgent matter, a request for additional funding may need to be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration.
Given the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border tensions, Paetongtarn said the Ministry of Culture has indicated that the issue will be reviewed as deemed appropriate.