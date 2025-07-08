Cambodia ready to fund transport of 20 antiquities from Thailand

According to a Khmer Times report on Monday, the ministry also called on Thai authorities to adhere to the previously agreed timeframe and terms of the repatriation.

In a letter addressed to Thai Minister of Culture Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona confirmed that Cambodia will take responsibility for the transportation costs, in accordance with the agreement reached by both sides in April.

“I request the Ministry of Culture of the Kingdom of Thailand to proceed with the implementation of the agreement within the agreed timeframe in order to avoid any further delays. The Cambodian side will assume full responsibility for all costs associated with this transportation,” she stated.