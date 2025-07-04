PM denies rumours of returning antiquities to Cambodia

The Cambodian government later filed a request to receive the remaining 20 artefacts, submitting documents and evidence to support their claim.

After further investigation by the Fine Arts Department, several committees concluded that these 20 items originated from Cambodia. As a result, the Ministry of Culture plans to return the antiquities to Cambodia in accordance with international law.

Jirayu added that this issue dates back 25 years, and he expressed confusion as to why some individuals continue to attack the Ministry of Culture over it.

He pointed out that Thailand has successfully reclaimed numerous Thai artefacts from abroad, including from Europe and other countries. He emphasised that attacking the government over this matter would be detrimental to tarnishing the reputation of Thailand's efforts. Such actions could prevent other countries from returning Thai artefacts in the future, resulting in significant losses for the nation and its cultural heritage.

He concluded by urging people to consider the nation's best interests, stressing that this issue is decades old and should not be used to create unnecessary conflict, as it could ultimately harm Thailand’s efforts to recover other important artefacts from abroad.

The beginning of the process to return the antiquities to Cambodia dates back to 2000, when the Customs Department seized 43 Cambodian artefacts that had been illegally imported from Singapore.

The Fine Arts Department later conducted an inspection and returned 23 artefacts to Cambodia in accordance with Cabinet resolutions on February 24, 2009, and January 13, 2015.

However, 20 items remained unresolved. The Fine Arts Department was unable to confirm whether these 20 items were cultural properties originating from Cambodia, as they were artefacts that could be found in both Thailand and Cambodia's historical sites.

Therefore, on January 13, 2015, the Cabinet resolved that the Fine Arts Department should inform the Cambodian government of the inspection results. If the Cambodian government wished to reclaim the 20 items, it was requested to provide written evidence confirming that the artefacts originated from Cambodia.

However, the Minister of Culture stated today that, due to the ongoing border dispute between the two nations, it would not be appropriate to return the antiquities to Cambodia at this time.

The Cambodian government submitted a formal request to reclaim the remaining 20 antiquities, providing documentation and evidence to substantiate its claim. Following an inspection by the Fine Arts Department, it was confirmed that all 20 artefacts originated from Cambodia.

The Ministry of Culture thus sought approval to return the 20 artefacts to Cambodia.

In 2024, Rudklao Intawong Suwankiri, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, announced that the Cabinet had approved the Ministry of Culture to return the 20 antiquities to Cambodia.

This action is in line with the bilateral agreement between the governments of Thailand and Cambodia and aims to strengthen the relationship between the two nations, demonstrating Thailand’s commitment to adhering to the terms of the agreement.

As of April 25, 2025, Nation TV reported that the government spokesperson issued a statement from the Fine Arts Department, confirming that following the Cabinet’s resolution in 2024, both countries' Ministries of Culture have coordinated logistics for the transfer of the artefacts. The delivery is expected to be made by land via Siem Reap and is anticipated to take place in July 2025.



