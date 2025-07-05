Military panel warns of Thai political naïveté in Cambodia dispute

The House Committee on Military Affairs held a seminar at the Parliament Complex under the theme: “Leveraging anti-money laundering mechanisms to address security challenges: A case study of the Thai-Cambodian dispute,” on Saturday (July 5).

MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, party-list MP from the People’s Party and chair of the committee, along with Chayaphon Satondee, the committee’s spokesperson, Pol Col Seehanat Prayoonrat, former secretary-general of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and Supalak Ganjanakhundee, an independent scholar, served as speakers at the seminar.

Wiroj: No need to “burn the house” to catch one rat

In his opening remarks, Wiroj emphasised that modern financial technology, such as mobile banking apps, now enables effective tracking of illicit money transfers. He contrasted this with the past, when authorities felt compelled to close border checkpoints to disrupt illegal trade networks.

"Previously, we applied pressure to open or close border gates because we knew that influential figures on the other side benefited from smuggling untaxed goods," he said. "But now, there’s no need to burn the house just to catch one rat. We have lasers—just one shot and the rat is dead. We no longer need blunt-force measures."

Seehanat warns of “economic bomb” from global blacklisting

Seehanat spoke about the emerging threat of blacklisting by international financial watchdogs, warning that countries perceived as safe havens for criminal enterprises—or lacking robust enforcement—risk being cut off from global financial systems.