King Taeng Whan and the curse of Jayavarman: Cambodia’s legend draws new attention

The resurgence of this legend follows an unusual lightning strike at Angkor Wat on May 15, just days after a ritual to remove an ancient curse was performed. This incident has reignited public interest surrounding an age-old curse said to have been inscribed in stone by King Suryavarman I, an ancient Khmer monarch who warned of doom for traitors to his bloodline.

A melon farmer becomes king

The story dates back to the late Khmer Empire, when King Jayavarman IX, the last descendant of the great Suryavarman I, was overthrown by a commoner named Taeng Whan. A melon farmer by trade, Taeng Whan led a rebellion against the royal family. After seizing power, he crowned himself king under the name Somdech Phra Ong Chai, also known as King Trasak Paem of the Angkor Kingdom, ruling from 1290 to 1314.