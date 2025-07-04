King Taeng Whan and the curse of Jayavarman: Cambodia’s legend draws new attention

The resurgence of this legend follows an unusual lightning strike at Angkor Wat on May 15, just days after a ritual to remove an ancient curse was performed. This incident has reignited public interest surrounding an age-old curse said to have been inscribed in stone by King Suryavarman I, an ancient Khmer monarch who warned of doom for traitors to his bloodline.
A melon farmer becomes king
The story dates back to the late Khmer Empire, when King Jayavarman IX, the last descendant of the great Suryavarman I, was overthrown by a commoner named Taeng Whan. A melon farmer by trade, Taeng Whan led a rebellion against the royal family. After seizing power, he crowned himself king under the name Somdech Phra Ong Chai, also known as King Trasak Paem of the Angkor Kingdom, ruling from 1290 to 1314.
The curse of Jayavarman
Long before the decline of the royal lineage, King Suryavarman I, who reigned from 1002 to 1050, was renowned for unifying the Khmer Empire and establishing a strong administrative system. According to ancient stone inscriptions, he proclaimed a solemn curse inscribed on a stele:
“Whoever betrays me or my descendants shall be condemned to unending ruin, conquered by foreign powers, slaughtered to extinction, deprived of all prosperity, never triumphant over my lineage, and doomed to face repeated calamities.”
Many believe that the curse was aimed at anyone who would rise against the royal family, including Taeng Whan, who rebelled against King Jayavarman IX. His usurpation marked the moment the curse had taken effect.
Historical echoes of a curse
In the centuries that followed, Cambodia endured numerous historical tragedies, including Western colonisation, a genocidal regime, civil wars, and territorial losses, aligning with the ancient curse. The recent lightning strike at Angkor Wat occurred shortly after a curse removal ritual. The public connected this event to the legends, viewing it as a supernatural sign following the release of something sacred. Although these stories are considered traditional beliefs, they reflect the deep bond between the people and their long-standing history and cultural beliefs in this region.