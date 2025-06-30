Special centre accuses Cambodia of stirring border tension to undermine Thai government

“Thai border gates remain open to minimise the impact on the daily lives of local people,” Surasan stressed.

Cambodia blocked trade before Thai coordination, centre says

Surasan added that Cambodia appeared to be acting with premeditation. Before the Thai side had even initiated formal coordination to resume the transport of goods, Cambodia had already sent a letter stating it would not allow Thai trucks to pass.

“We hadn’t even begun coordination, yet they pre-emptively denied access,” he said, calling it further evidence of a suspicious agenda.

Foreign Ministry: Checkpoints open, nearly 10,000 cross daily

Speaking at the same briefing, Maratee Nalita Andamo, deputy director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Information, reiterated that Thailand had not closed any border checkpoints, but had merely strengthened security screening measures.

Since security was tightened on 7 June, she said, nearly 10,000 people have continued to cross the Thai-Cambodian border each day.

Joint crackdown on transnational crime urged

Maratee said the centre also discussed measures to suppress transborder crime along the Thai-Cambodian frontier. She noted that the Thai government is urging Cambodia to cooperate in cracking down on online scam networks, which have become a growing threat in the region.

“Our goal is to reduce financial losses and improve safety for the people of both countries,” she said.

