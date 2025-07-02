Army plays down Google Maps showing Prasat Ta Muen Thom as being in Cambodia

The Royal Thai Army’s spokesman on Wednesday sought to allay public concern after Google Maps marked Prasat Ta Muen Thom as being within Cambodia’s borders, raising fears that Thailand could lose the site and its surrounding territory.
RTA spokesman Major General Winthai Suvari said that map boundaries shown on Google Maps carry no legal weight, and Thailand has consistently exercised sovereignty over the ancient Khmer site.
Thailand considers the temple to be located within its territory, specifically in Ban Nong Khanna, Tambon Ta Mueang, Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin province.
Following the border skirmish near Chong Bok Pass in Ubon Ratchathani on May 28, Cambodia filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), claiming ownership of Prasat Ta Muen Thom, two other Khmer temples, and the Emerald Triangle. Thailand responded by affirming that all four sites are within Thai territory and declared it does not recognise the ICJ’s jurisdiction in the case, rendering the lawsuit ineffective.
After the case was filed, several Thai social media users noticed that Google Maps had altered the border near Prasat Ta Muen Thom, showing the Cambodian boundary extending to include the temple.
Winthai said many Thais feared that Cambodia had manipulated the map to fabricate evidence and create public confusion, implying that the temple was in Cambodia and that Thailand had encroached on Cambodian territory.
However, he explained that Google Maps relies on data from private sources, which is often inaccurate. He emphasised that the boundaries shown on Google Maps hold no legal status under either Thai or international law.
He also noted that Thai citizens may submit requests to Google Maps to correct the inaccurate boundary.
“I would like to affirm that Thailand has maintained continuous sovereignty over Prasat Ta Muen Thom. This is supported by geographical evidence and ongoing administrative presence by Thai authorities,” Winthai said.