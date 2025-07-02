Army plays down Google Maps showing Prasat Ta Muen Thom as being in Cambodia

The Royal Thai Army’s spokesman on Wednesday sought to allay public concern after Google Maps marked Prasat Ta Muen Thom as being within Cambodia’s borders, raising fears that Thailand could lose the site and its surrounding territory.

RTA spokesman Major General Winthai Suvari said that map boundaries shown on Google Maps carry no legal weight, and Thailand has consistently exercised sovereignty over the ancient Khmer site.

Thailand considers the temple to be located within its territory, specifically in Ban Nong Khanna, Tambon Ta Mueang, Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin province.