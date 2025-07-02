Cultural heritage clash: who really owns what between Thailand and Cambodia?

In the digital age, where information spreads rapidly, debates over cultural heritage between Thailand and Cambodia frequently ignite heated discussions, especially among netizens from both countries. These cultural disputes often unfold across social media platforms. Below are 10 notable and widely discussed topics:

1. Boxing (Muay Thai vs Kun Khmer)

This is currently the most contentious issue. Cambodia claims that Kun Khmer predates and is the original martial art of the region, preceding Muay Thai. The debate escalated during the 2023 SEA Games hosted by Cambodia, where organisers controversially renamed Muay Thai events as Kun Khmer, sparking backlash from the Thai boxing community and the public.

2. Masked dance (Thai Khon vs Cambodian Lakhon Khol)

Cambodia asserts that Lakhon Khol, its traditional masked dance, originated in the ancient Khmer Empire and influenced Thailand’s Khon. Both nations now preserve their own distinct forms of the art. In 2018, UNESCO inscribed Thai Khon and Cambodia’s Lakhon Khol as Intangible Cultural Heritage.

3. Silk weaving patterns (Thai vs Khmer silk motifs)

There are ongoing debates about the origins of silk designs, particularly Mudmee patterns, which are common in both countries. According to Thailand’s Department of Sericulture, each nation has a long tradition of silk weaving with unique regional styles, and historical cultural exchanges have shaped this shared textile heritage