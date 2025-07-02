Cultural heritage clash: who really owns what between Thailand and Cambodia?

In the digital age, where information spreads rapidly, debates over cultural heritage between Thailand and Cambodia frequently ignite heated discussions, especially among netizens from both countries. These cultural disputes often unfold across social media platforms. Below are 10 notable and widely discussed topics:
1. Boxing (Muay Thai vs Kun Khmer)
This is currently the most contentious issue. Cambodia claims that Kun Khmer predates and is the original martial art of the region, preceding Muay Thai. The debate escalated during the 2023 SEA Games hosted by Cambodia, where organisers controversially renamed Muay Thai events as Kun Khmer, sparking backlash from the Thai boxing community and the public.
2. Masked dance (Thai Khon vs Cambodian Lakhon Khol)
Cambodia asserts that Lakhon Khol, its traditional masked dance, originated in the ancient Khmer Empire and influenced Thailand’s Khon. Both nations now preserve their own distinct forms of the art. In 2018, UNESCO inscribed Thai Khon and Cambodia’s Lakhon Khol as Intangible Cultural Heritage.
3. Silk weaving patterns (Thai vs Khmer silk motifs)
There are ongoing debates about the origins of silk designs, particularly Mudmee patterns, which are common in both countries. According to Thailand’s Department of Sericulture, each nation has a long tradition of silk weaving with unique regional styles, and historical cultural exchanges have shaped this shared textile heritage
4. Food (Som Tam/Tam Bak Hoong vs Bok L'hong)
The popular Isaan dish Som Tam (or Tam Bak Hoong) has also been claimed by Cambodians, who call their version Bok L'hong. This cultural rivalry surfaces frequently on social media. The exact origin of the dish remains unclear, but it is believed to have emerged in Thailand’s northeast around 50 years ago.
5. Stone temples (Temples in Thailand vs Cambodia)
There has been discussion over the architectural similarities between ancient stone temples in Thailand’s northeast and those in Cambodia. According to the Fine Arts Department of Thailand, Temples such as Phanom Rung and Phimai in Thailand are historically acknowledged to have been influenced by ancient Khom art and architecture
6. Literature (Phra Aphai Mani vs Preah Aphai Mani)
Cambodia has a literary work titled Preah Aphai Mani, which bears notable similarities in plot and characters to Thailand’s Phra Aphai Mani by Sunthorn Phu. In 2011, Cambodia reportedly submitted Preah Aphai Mani to UNESCO for recognition. The story has resurfaced in public discourse following reports that a Cambodian television adaptation is in the works.
7. Traditional attire and ancient costumes
Comparisons are often made between traditional clothing and ornamental styles found in mural paintings and sculptures from both countries. Historians point out that Thai and Cambodian attire share influences from ancient Southeast Asian civilisations, reflecting a long history of cultural convergence.
8. Folk performances and traditional music
Some musical instruments and folk performance styles are strikingly similar in both countries. Music and dance in the Southeast Asian region have evolved through centuries of cultural exchange, blending local traditions with shared heritage.
9. Language and vocabulary
Many Thai and Khmer words share similar roots or pronunciation. Though the two languages belong to different linguistic families, historical proximity and interaction have led to significant borrowing of vocabulary over time.
10. Mythical characters and folklore
Some legendary figures and folk beliefs—such as deities, giants, and mythical creatures—appear across both Thai and Cambodian traditions in similar forms. These shared motifs reflect the region’s deep cultural entanglement and long-standing exchange of mythological narratives.
These recurring controversies largely stem from differing interpretations, cultural comparisons, and viral narratives on social media, many of which lack robust academic references.
Historians and cultural scholars often emphasise that the cultures of Southeast Asia have long been intertwined, shaped by centuries of exchange, adaptation, and mutual influence. As such, it is not surprising to find similarities across various aspects of heritage.
A well-rounded understanding of historical and cultural context can help ease tensions and foster greater mutual respect between neighbouring nations.