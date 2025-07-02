Singaporean PM hopes Cambodia-Thailand dispute resolves peacefully

On Wednesday, Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen welcomed Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia, according to Hun Sen's Facebook post.

Hun Sen expressed his delight at the visit and emphasised its significance in strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in 2025, marking the 60th anniversary of official diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Wong expressed his gratitude to Hun Sen for the warm reception and congratulated Cambodia on the ongoing positive development of the relationship between the two nations.