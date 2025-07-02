Singaporean PM hopes Cambodia-Thailand dispute resolves peacefully

On Wednesday, Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen welcomed Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia, according to Hun Sen's Facebook post.
Hun Sen expressed his delight at the visit and emphasised its significance in strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in 2025, marking the 60th anniversary of official diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Wong expressed his gratitude to Hun Sen for the warm reception and congratulated Cambodia on the ongoing positive development of the relationship between the two nations.
Hun Sen also discussed expanding relations between the two countries, particularly in trade, economic, and tourism sectors. He expressed a desire for increased flight connections between Singapore and Cambodia, particularly with the upcoming launch of Techo International Airport in Cambodia.
Wong responded positively, reaffirming his commitment to further strengthening the bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in all areas.
Hun Sen also addressed the ongoing Cambodia-Thailand border dispute, detailing the incident that began on May 28, when Thai soldiers crossed the border and shot dead a Cambodian soldier.
He further claimed that Thailand had unilaterally closed the border and taken additional threatening actions.
He stressed that Cambodia, both under Prime Minister Hun Manet and himself, does not seek war with its neighbour. Cambodia wants to resolve the issue peacefully and in accordance with international law.
However, he added, if Cambodia continued to face aggression, it would have the right to defend itself.
The Singaporean Prime Minister thanked Hun Sen for explaining Cambodia's position on the border issue and expressed his hope that both sides would resolve the matter peacefully and in line with international law.