Cambodian leader warns Thailand: Don’t cross the line on disputed areas

He emphasised that the Emerald Triangle, Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch and Ta Krabei temples are still under dispute and are awaiting a ruling from the International Court of Justice.
Therefore, no party has the sole authority to restrict access at their own discretion, he said, stressing that the status of these areas must remain as it was on June 7, 2025.
“Let me make it clear the areas of Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Tauch Temple, Ta Krabei Temple, and the Emerald Triangle are unresolved,” Hun Manet said, “We have submitted the matter to international judicial mechanisms. No party has the right to unilaterally block access to these areas.
“The status quo must be respected. Any attempt to restrict Cambodian citizens from entering would cross a red line and will be met with appropriate consequences.”
Moreover, Hun Manet confirmed that Cambodia is awaiting discussions with the Thai authorities, urging Thailand to unilaterally reopen the border crossing and restore the situation to the state it was on June 7.
He added that if Thailand reopens its side of the border, Cambodia will follow suit within five hours to normalise operations.