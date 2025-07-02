Manet meets with international legal expert

“I just had a meeting with Professor Jean-Marc Sorel to discuss the continuing process to bring the border dispute at the Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch and Ta Krabei temples, and the Mum Bei area, to the ICJ,” said the prime minister, this evening, July 1.
According to Manet, Sorel was an important member of the legal advisory team which helped Cambodia win the case of interpretation in the ICJ's 1962 decision regarding Preah Vihear Temple in 2011-2013.
“Cambodia is committed to bringing the border issues surrounding the four areas to the ICJ to find a solution peacefully, based on international law,” he said.
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network