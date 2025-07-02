Manet meets with international legal expert

Prime Minister Hun Manet just met with an experienced legal advisor – who worked closely with Cambodia on the 2011-2013 interpretation of the 1962 Preah Vihear Temple case, which led to a ruling in Cambodia’s favour – as Cambodia prepares to lodge a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over four disputed areas on the Thai border.

“I just had a meeting with Professor Jean-Marc Sorel to discuss the continuing process to bring the border dispute at the Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch and Ta Krabei temples, and the Mum Bei area, to the ICJ,” said the prime minister, this evening, July 1. According to Manet, Sorel was an important member of the legal advisory team which helped Cambodia win the case of interpretation in the ICJ's 1962 decision regarding Preah Vihear Temple in 2011-2013. Related Hun Manet confirms control over political decisions during border tensions PM orders relaxation of labour measures for Cambodian workers Thailand intensifies border controls and tech crime measures to combat cross-border scams “Cambodia is committed to bringing the border issues surrounding the four areas to the ICJ to find a solution peacefully, based on international law,” he said. The Phnom Penh Post Asia News Network