Thailand intensifies border controls and tech crime measures to combat cross-border scams

TUESDAY, JULY 01, 2025

The Thai government's strict border control measures, particularly the closure of checkpoints and the cut-off of utilities, have proven effective in combatting transnational crime, including call centre gangs from Cambodia.

This initiative stemmed from allegations by both the United Nations and Thailand, with corroborating evidence that Cambodia is a global hub for scammers, according to a report by Nation TV.

Looking at the number of online fraud cases reported, the figures are staggering, with around 30,000 to 40,000 cases each month. However, since the government began implementing utility cut-offs — including electricity, internet, and fuel — in February this year, the number of cases has decreased.

Despite this, the number of cases began to rise again in May. In response, Thailand introduced border dispute measures with Cambodia, including intensified screening of people entering and leaving the country. As a result, the number of online fraud cases has once again decreased.

Meanwhile, on Monday (June 30), the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) board approved measures aimed at preventing technological crimes, in line with the 2023 royal decree on the prevention and suppression of technology-related crimes.

Pol Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn, NBTC Commissioner for Law, revealed that the commission had approved eight key measures to enhance the effectiveness of combating technology-related crimes.

Three key measures that directly affect the public are as follows:

  1. Service providers are required to screen users who exhibit suspicious behaviour, with the option to immediately suspend their service. Screening factors include:
     
    • The number of outgoing calls
       
    • The areas where calls are made
       
    • Customer data
       
    • The equipment used, such as SIM boxes

The NBTC, together with service providers, will define the conditions for this screening, particularly for SIM boxes. If these are not registered within the specified time, they will be unable to connect to the network and must be removed from the system immediately.

  1. Service providers must suspend services within the following timeframes upon receiving notification from the NBTC that suspicious activity has been flagged:
     
    • Mobile phone services must be suspended within 24 hours
       
    • Other telecommunication services must be suspended within three days
       
  2. Service providers must register and store mobile phone user data and ensure its accuracy within seven days. This includes verifying and updating existing data, such as:
     
    • For mobile numbers registered from January 1, 2024, providers must complete verification within 90 days
       
    • For numbers registered before 2024, verification must be completed within one year
       

This measure is part of a “clean-up” of all mobile phone numbers, as there are still hundreds of thousands of unverified numbers, despite the system having already removed millions of numbers in the past.

Other measures include:

  1. Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS services must have the sender's name registered with the provider before sending messages. Providers must verify any links included in the messages before they are sent.
     
  2. Service providers are required to limit the registration of mobile phone numbers by foreign nationals to no more than three per person per provider, with passports required for identity verification.
     
  3. Service providers must limit the usage of tourist SIM cards to no more than 60 days, with no option to extend by topping up. If a tourist wishes to continue using the SIM card after the 60-day period, they must re-register and verify their identity with the provider before extending the usage.
     
  4. Mobile network providers must prevent SIM box or gateway devices, which support four or more SIM cards and are not registered with the NBTC, from connecting to their networks.
     
  5. Service providers must include a warning symbol for international traffic and implement systems that block incoming international calls, such as those with the prefixes +697 and +698.
