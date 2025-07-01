Thailand intensifies border controls and tech crime measures to combat cross-border scams

This initiative stemmed from allegations by both the United Nations and Thailand, with corroborating evidence that Cambodia is a global hub for scammers, according to a report by Nation TV.
Looking at the number of online fraud cases reported, the figures are staggering, with around 30,000 to 40,000 cases each month. However, since the government began implementing utility cut-offs — including electricity, internet, and fuel — in February this year, the number of cases has decreased.
Despite this, the number of cases began to rise again in May. In response, Thailand introduced border dispute measures with Cambodia, including intensified screening of people entering and leaving the country. As a result, the number of online fraud cases has once again decreased.
Meanwhile, on Monday (June 30), the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) board approved measures aimed at preventing technological crimes, in line with the 2023 royal decree on the prevention and suppression of technology-related crimes.
Pol Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn, NBTC Commissioner for Law, revealed that the commission had approved eight key measures to enhance the effectiveness of combating technology-related crimes.
Three key measures that directly affect the public are as follows:
The NBTC, together with service providers, will define the conditions for this screening, particularly for SIM boxes. If these are not registered within the specified time, they will be unable to connect to the network and must be removed from the system immediately.
This measure is part of a “clean-up” of all mobile phone numbers, as there are still hundreds of thousands of unverified numbers, despite the system having already removed millions of numbers in the past.
Other measures include: