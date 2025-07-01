Thailand intensifies border controls and tech crime measures to combat cross-border scams

This initiative stemmed from allegations by both the United Nations and Thailand, with corroborating evidence that Cambodia is a global hub for scammers, according to a report by Nation TV.

Looking at the number of online fraud cases reported, the figures are staggering, with around 30,000 to 40,000 cases each month. However, since the government began implementing utility cut-offs — including electricity, internet, and fuel — in February this year, the number of cases has decreased.

Despite this, the number of cases began to rise again in May. In response, Thailand introduced border dispute measures with Cambodia, including intensified screening of people entering and leaving the country. As a result, the number of online fraud cases has once again decreased.