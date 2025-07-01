Hun Manet confirms control over political decisions during border tensions

According to a report by Post Today, citing Cambodian media, Hun Manet revealed that the Cambodian government is awaiting talks with legitimate leaders from Thailand to resolve the ongoing border dispute.
The statement was made during National Fish Day celebrations and a release of over 1.5 million fish into Tonle Sap Lake in Bati district, Takeo province.
The Cambodian Prime Minister addressed the situation in Thailand, expressing concern over the limitations on the power of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who has been temporarily suspended.
He noted that she may not have full authority to command the military or issue executive orders effectively.
“We are not playing games. When we decide to negotiate, we do so seriously. In Cambodia, there is no confusion or conflicting orders from various parties. We are waiting for a leader with real authority, a legitimate mandate, to open or close the border gates,” he stated.
Hun Manet also added that military negotiations could only take place once the border gates are fully operational again. He further pointed out the uncertainty from the Thai side in the past, where multiple individuals issued conflicting documents about the opening and closing of the border, causing confusion.
“In Cambodia, we do not have conflicting voices. Senate President Hun Sen may express political views, but political decisions and state orders are the responsibility of the Prime Minister. When I give orders, I do not do so lightly,” he noted.