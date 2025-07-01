Hun Manet confirms control over political decisions during border tensions

The Cambodian Prime Minister addressed the situation in Thailand, expressing concern over the limitations on the power of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who has been temporarily suspended.

He noted that she may not have full authority to command the military or issue executive orders effectively.

“We are not playing games. When we decide to negotiate, we do so seriously. In Cambodia, there is no confusion or conflicting orders from various parties. We are waiting for a leader with real authority, a legitimate mandate, to open or close the border gates,” he stated.