Hun Manet accuses Thailand of economic warfare, vows Cambodia will respond decisively

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has accused Thailand of using its economic influence to pressure Phnom Penh amid escalating tensions along the border, warning that Cambodia is prepared to take the confrontation to its "logical end".
Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Central Committee Meeting of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC) in Siem Reap on Monday, the Prime Minister outlined what he described as three deliberate strategies used by the Thai government to undermine Cambodia: stirring nationalism, showcasing military might, and weaponising the economy.
Hun Manet criticised Thailand’s threats to cut electricity, internet services, and fuel supplies, as well as its unilateral closure of border checkpoints. He argued that these actions were not merely about tackling scams, as claimed by Thai authorities, but rather part of a broader attempt to damage Cambodia’s international image.
“Thailand has been threatening to cut off electricity and internet for months, claiming it's to stop online scams at the border,” said Hun Manet. “But the real goal is to portray Cambodia as a scam hub. Just yesterday, scammers were arrested in Bangkok. Look at your own country.”
Despite this, he emphasised that Cambodia remains patient and that the public is well-informed and understands the political motives behind Thailand’s actions.
Speaking to the Khmer Times, socio-economic researcher Chey Tech echoed the Prime Minister’s concerns, asserting that Thailand is leveraging bilateral trade and utilities to force Cambodia to withdraw its border case from the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He noted that Cambodia’s exports to Thailand totalled US$1.1 billion in 2024, while Thai exports to Cambodia exceeded $5 billion, highlighting the trade imbalance.
“In business, the consumer is king,” said Chey. “And Cambodia is the buyer in this relationship. Thailand should think twice before weaponising trade.”
He added that Cambodia has responded by limiting imports of Thai vegetables, fruit, fuel, and gas, and that any potential conflict would likely be confined to border zones, a scenario Cambodia is better prepared for.
Chey also reminded that Thailand depends on over two million Cambodian migrant workers, who contribute about 100 billion baht (approximately $3 billion) to the Thai economy annually. “These workers spend most of their earnings within Thailand. Their absence would be a major loss,” he said.
While not all workers are expected to return home in the event of escalation, he noted that Cambodia’s growing industrial and agricultural sectors could absorb a portion of them.
He concluded by noting that the Thai government has implemented protective measures for Cambodian workers to prevent discrimination or violence, recognising their importance to the Thai economy.