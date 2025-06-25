Hun Manet accuses Thailand of economic warfare, vows Cambodia will respond decisively

Adapted from Khmer Times

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has accused Thailand of using its economic influence to pressure Phnom Penh amid escalating tensions along the border, warning that Cambodia is prepared to take the confrontation to its "logical end".

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Central Committee Meeting of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC) in Siem Reap on Monday, the Prime Minister outlined what he described as three deliberate strategies used by the Thai government to undermine Cambodia: stirring nationalism, showcasing military might, and weaponising the economy.

Hun Manet criticised Thailand’s threats to cut electricity, internet services, and fuel supplies, as well as its unilateral closure of border checkpoints. He argued that these actions were not merely about tackling scams, as claimed by Thai authorities, but rather part of a broader attempt to damage Cambodia’s international image.

“Thailand has been threatening to cut off electricity and internet for months, claiming it's to stop online scams at the border,” said Hun Manet. “But the real goal is to portray Cambodia as a scam hub. Just yesterday, scammers were arrested in Bangkok. Look at your own country.”

Despite this, he emphasised that Cambodia remains patient and that the public is well-informed and understands the political motives behind Thailand’s actions.