Cambodia cuts Thai electricity supply at three border points, six still operational

Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, Director of the RTARF’s Security Cooperation Services to the Internal Security Operations Command, shared the update via a Facebook post on Tuesday, amid ongoing tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border.
In his post, Wanchana referred to Cambodia’s announcement on June 14, 2025, to halt electricity supply in certain areas, and outlined the current situation regarding Thailand’s power supply to its neighbour.
Prior to the announcement, Thailand supplied electricity to Cambodia at nine locations:
“Cambodia has so far cut electricity supply at only three locations – points 3, 4, and 9 – meaning six locations are still receiving electricity,” the post stated.