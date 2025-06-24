Cambodia cuts Thai electricity supply at three border points, six still operational

TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025

Cambodia has cut electricity imports from Thailand at three locations along the border, leaving six points still receiving power, according to a senior officer from the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF).

Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, Director of the RTARF’s Security Cooperation Services to the Internal Security Operations Command, shared the update via a Facebook post on Tuesday, amid ongoing tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border.

In his post, Wanchana referred to Cambodia’s announcement on June 14, 2025, to halt electricity supply in certain areas, and outlined the current situation regarding Thailand’s power supply to its neighbour.

Prior to the announcement, Thailand supplied electricity to Cambodia at nine locations:

  1. From Surin province (Chong Chom checkpoint) to O'Smach in Oddar Meanchey province
     
  2. From Sa Kaeo province (Ban Nong Prue) to Malai district in Banteay Meanchey province
     
  3. From Sa Kaeo province (Ban Khlong Luek) to Poipet in Banteay Meanchey province
     
  4. From Sa Kaeo province (Ban Khlong Luek) to Poipet in Banteay Meanchey province
     
  5. From Sa Kaeo province (Ban Khao Din) to Sampov Loun district in Battambang province
     
  6. From Chanthaburi province (Ban Subtaree) to Phnum Proek district in Battambang province
     
  7. From Chanthaburi province (Ban Suan Som) to Ou Saom district in Battambang province
     
  8. From Chanthaburi province (Ban Laem) to Kamrieng district in Battambang province
     
  9. From Trat province (Ban Hat Lek) to Had Sai Yao in Koh Kong province
     

“Cambodia has so far cut electricity supply at only three locations – points 3, 4, and 9 – meaning six locations are still receiving electricity,” the post stated.

 

