Cambodia cuts Thai electricity supply at three border points, six still operational

Prior to the announcement, Thailand supplied electricity to Cambodia at nine locations:

From Surin province (Chong Chom checkpoint) to O'Smach in Oddar Meanchey province

From Sa Kaeo province (Ban Nong Prue) to Malai district in Banteay Meanchey province

From Sa Kaeo province (Ban Khlong Luek) to Poipet in Banteay Meanchey province

From Sa Kaeo province (Ban Khao Din) to Sampov Loun district in Battambang province

From Chanthaburi province (Ban Subtaree) to Phnum Proek district in Battambang province

From Chanthaburi province (Ban Suan Som) to Ou Saom district in Battambang province

From Chanthaburi province (Ban Laem) to Kamrieng district in Battambang province

From Trat province (Ban Hat Lek) to Had Sai Yao in Koh Kong province



“Cambodia has so far cut electricity supply at only three locations – points 3, 4, and 9 – meaning six locations are still receiving electricity,” the post stated.