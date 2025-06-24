Thai FM denies going soft on Cambodia

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa on Tuesday dismissed claims that Thailand had been too lenient with Cambodia, insisting instead that the country is using diplomatic means to avoid potential conflict and loss of life.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting at Government House, Maris responded to criticism that the Foreign Ministry had failed to stand firm against Cambodia despite recent provocations.
“Not all the claims are true. I want you to understand that we are taking a tough stance, but we’re also working hard to avoid confrontations that could lead to casualties,” Maris said.
“This is a core directive from the prime minister — to use every available bilateral mechanism to prevent conflict. A war would not benefit either country.”
The Cambodian government has taken to social media to accuse Thailand of various border violations, while refusing to resolve the disputes through the General Border Committee (GBC) — a long-standing bilateral mechanism.
Instead, Phnom Penh has filed a case against Thailand at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), claiming sovereignty over four disputed areas:
In response to what it sees as pressure tactics from Thailand, Cambodia has taken retaliatory measures — including banning imports of Thai fuel and gas, reducing electricity imports from Thailand, and temporarily closing several border checkpoints.
Maris stressed that Thailand remains committed to resolving the dispute through dialogue.
“The prime minister has made it clear that avoiding confrontation is the top priority. If a clash happens, it will lead to the loss of life. We are working to prevent that by encouraging Cambodia to return to the negotiating table,” he said.
When asked about Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s recent comments rejecting talks via the GBC, Maris said Cambodia is still bound by existing bilateral agreements.
Maris noted that the GBC is not the only platform available for bilateral discussions. Other mechanisms include the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC), the Regional Boundary Committee, and direct diplomatic engagement.
“Based on my interpretation of Hun Manet’s remarks, I don’t believe he’s entirely ruling out bilateral talks. I think he’s waiting for further progress before resuming discussions,” Maris said.
He added that despite Thailand’s ambassador not yet returning to Phnom Penh, diplomatic communication remains open via the chargé d'affaires. The ambassador, he said, is still in consultation with the ministry on key issues.
Maris concluded by affirming that Thailand does not require any third country to mediate its talks with Cambodia, emphasising confidence in existing bilateral frameworks.