Thai FM denies going soft on Cambodia

In response to what it sees as pressure tactics from Thailand, Cambodia has taken retaliatory measures — including banning imports of Thai fuel and gas, reducing electricity imports from Thailand, and temporarily closing several border checkpoints.

Thailand urges return to bilateral negotiation

Maris stressed that Thailand remains committed to resolving the dispute through dialogue.

“The prime minister has made it clear that avoiding confrontation is the top priority. If a clash happens, it will lead to the loss of life. We are working to prevent that by encouraging Cambodia to return to the negotiating table,” he said.

When asked about Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s recent comments rejecting talks via the GBC, Maris said Cambodia is still bound by existing bilateral agreements.

Multiple channels open for diplomacy

Maris noted that the GBC is not the only platform available for bilateral discussions. Other mechanisms include the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC), the Regional Boundary Committee, and direct diplomatic engagement.

“Based on my interpretation of Hun Manet’s remarks, I don’t believe he’s entirely ruling out bilateral talks. I think he’s waiting for further progress before resuming discussions,” Maris said.

He added that despite Thailand’s ambassador not yet returning to Phnom Penh, diplomatic communication remains open via the chargé d'affaires. The ambassador, he said, is still in consultation with the ministry on key issues.

No third-party mediation needed

Maris concluded by affirming that Thailand does not require any third country to mediate its talks with Cambodia, emphasising confidence in existing bilateral frameworks.

