Phumtham says 2nd Army Region may propose closing Ta Moan Thom Temple if tensions escalate

Responding to reports of Cambodia deploying additional troops and heavy weapons near the border, Phumtham affirmed that the Thai military is fully prepared, and current forces are sufficient to manage the situation.

On claims made by Somchai Srisutthiyakorn that Phumtham signed an agreement allowing Cambodian troops to occupy the Ta Moan Thom Temple, he denied the accusation:

“I haven’t signed anything. Everything is conducted under the framework of MOU 2000. The regional border committee (RBC) is still awaiting approval from Hun Sen. I urge Mr. Somchai to refrain from making baseless claims.”

As for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s proposal that Thailand open its border first, with Cambodia to follow within five hours, Phumtham said Thailand had clearly outlined its terms:

“Our position is to reduce confrontation along the entire border and implement mutual troop adjustments from both sides, followed by the full reopening of border checkpoints. These actions must be carried out simultaneously, with both sides agreeing on specific dates and times.”

Phumtham added that Cambodia stated Hun Sen holds full decision-making authority, which Thailand acknowledges. However, he stressed that Thailand cannot accept an approach where it reopens first without mutual action.

He also emphasised that Thailand’s actions are being watched by the international community. “We are the larger country. We must avoid appearing aggressive and be cautious of perceptions. Our stance remains committed to the upcoming RBC meeting,” he said.

When asked whether the government should engage directly with Hun Sen to resolve the border reopening issue, Phumtham responded:

“Not necessarily. Border reopening is the responsibility of the RBC. Although Cambodia has stated it will not join the meeting, I believe dialogue is still possible. Positions can change when interests are involved. We must remain open to negotiation within an agreed framework.”