Phumtham says new Cabinet list to be finalised this week

No confirmation on Natthapon’s promotion

Asked whether Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapon Nakpanich would be promoted to the defence minister post in his place, Phumtham said reporters should verify that with the prime minister.

He also clarified that although he had been assigned to oversee the Interior Ministry in his capacity as deputy prime minister, he was not chairing a policy meeting there on Monday afternoon in a new ministerial role.

Phumtham explained that the meeting at the ministry had been scheduled with provincial governors, and he was attending to provide remarks in his security role, not as the new interior minister.

Phumtham criticises Bhumjaithai’s performance

He also criticised Bhumjaithai Party’s handling of the Interior Ministry, saying it had failed to implement the government’s policies effectively.

“In the past, the Interior Ministry, which was supposed to drive government policies, did not fully deliver. This hindered the overall performance of the government,” Phumtham said.

Pheu Thai aims to implement grassroots policies

He stressed that Pheu Thai reclaimed the Interior Ministry to ensure effective implementation of its policies, especially those aimed at improving the grassroots economy, combating drug trafficking, and addressing border security.

“The policies have not been fully implemented, so we wanted this ministry back to ensure proper execution,” Phumtham said, adding that he believed the government’s performance would “definitely improve a lot” from now on.

