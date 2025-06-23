Phumtham says new Cabinet list to be finalised this week

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday that the list for the new Paetongtarn II Cabinet will be finalised this week. However, he declined to confirm whether he would be reassigned as interior minister.
Phumtham said Prime Minister and Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with leaders of the remaining coalition partners on Sunday to discuss the eight Cabinet seats left vacant following the Bhumjaithai Party’s withdrawal from the coalition. He expressed confidence that the finalised Cabinet line-up will be ready this week.
The eight seats became vacant after Bhumjaithai, the second-largest coalition partner, exited the coalition due to dissatisfaction over Pheu Thai's move to reclaim the powerful Interior Ministry portfolio.
According to Phumtham, the eight vacant seats were proportionally allocated among the remaining coalition partners during Sunday’s talks. He said the remaining unassigned seats would belong to Pheu Thai, although he was unsure how many portfolios the party would eventually receive.
Phumtham, who currently serves as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of security affairs and Defence Minister, said he had no information on whether he would be shifted to the Interior Ministry, despite widespread speculation.
“I have been rumoured to be moved to several posts,” he said. “But right now, nothing has changed regarding my position.”
Asked whether Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapon Nakpanich would be promoted to the defence minister post in his place, Phumtham said reporters should verify that with the prime minister.
He also clarified that although he had been assigned to oversee the Interior Ministry in his capacity as deputy prime minister, he was not chairing a policy meeting there on Monday afternoon in a new ministerial role.
Phumtham explained that the meeting at the ministry had been scheduled with provincial governors, and he was attending to provide remarks in his security role, not as the new interior minister.
He also criticised Bhumjaithai Party’s handling of the Interior Ministry, saying it had failed to implement the government’s policies effectively.
“In the past, the Interior Ministry, which was supposed to drive government policies, did not fully deliver. This hindered the overall performance of the government,” Phumtham said.
He stressed that Pheu Thai reclaimed the Interior Ministry to ensure effective implementation of its policies, especially those aimed at improving the grassroots economy, combating drug trafficking, and addressing border security.
“The policies have not been fully implemented, so we wanted this ministry back to ensure proper execution,” Phumtham said, adding that he believed the government’s performance would “definitely improve a lot” from now on.