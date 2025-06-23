2nd Army chief warns border closure with Cambodia may be imminent

The Second Army Area commander admitted on Monday that tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border are deteriorating to the point where full closure of border crossings may become necessary—particularly if new clashes between the two nations occur.

Border crossings could shut if fighting erupts

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Area, said his evaluation of the situation suggests that all border checkpoints between Thailand and Cambodia could be closed.

His remarks followed an announcement by Royal Thai Army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree, who said that recent Cambodian troop movements and deployment of military equipment along several border areas had raised concerns about the safety of Thai civilians in nearby communities.