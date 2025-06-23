2nd Army chief warns border closure with Cambodia may be imminent

The Second Army Area commander admitted on Monday that tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border are deteriorating to the point where full closure of border crossings may become necessary—particularly if new clashes between the two nations occur.
Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Area, said his evaluation of the situation suggests that all border checkpoints between Thailand and Cambodia could be closed.
His remarks followed an announcement by Royal Thai Army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree, who said that recent Cambodian troop movements and deployment of military equipment along several border areas had raised concerns about the safety of Thai civilians in nearby communities.
“We must assess the situation daily. If fighting breaks out or further misunderstandings arise, the complete closure of all checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border is possible,” Boonsin said.
“In such a scenario, security measures must be heightened.”
As commander of the Second Army Area, which is responsible for defending Thailand’s eastern border, Boonsin had previously proposed border closure after the May 28 clash near Chong Bok Pass in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district. However, the government opted to reduce operating hours at border checkpoints instead.
Boonsin spoke to reporters after attending a meeting of senior Royal Thai Army commanders. He stated that RTA Commander-in-Chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk still has full confidence in the Second Army Area’s ability to safeguard Thai territory.
Despite the increased presence of Cambodian troops along the border, Boonsin affirmed that the Second Army Area remains fully prepared to defend Thailand’s sovereignty.
He stressed that Thai forces do not seek conflict with Cambodia but must remain ready to counter any Cambodian military manoeuvres.
“I hope the government can find a diplomatic solution to restore normalcy soon, so we don’t need to escalate our security operations,” he added.
Commenting on Cambodia’s recent move to ban fuel imports from Thailand, Boonsin said it was Cambodia’s own initiative.
He explained that Thai troops stationed at the border would still permit Cambodians to purchase limited quantities of fuel for personal use on humanitarian grounds, but would not allow smuggling for resale.
The Second Army chief also called on Thai citizens to remain united during this time of tension and assured the public that the army stands ready to protect the nation’s territorial integrity.