Thai Foreign Ministry urges caution as tensions with Cambodia rise

SUNDAY, JUNE 22, 2025

The Department of Consular Affairs under Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a public advisory via its official Facebook page on Sunday (June 22), warning Thai nationals to exercise caution amid growing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

The ministry advised Thai citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Cambodia during this period. For Thai nationals currently residing in Cambodia, the ministry urged increased vigilance, advising them to stay away from demonstrations or high-risk areas, closely monitor developments, and follow guidance from the Thai Embassy or Consulate-General.

In case of emergency or need for assistance, Thai nationals may contact:

  • Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh: +855 975 749 682
  • Consulate-General in Siem Reap: +855 86 608 999
  • Thai Consular Affairs Call Centre (24 hours): +66 2 572 8442
  • Or via the Thai Consular mobile application

The advisory comes as diplomatic and border tensions between the two countries have escalated, following a series of checkpoint closures and strong-worded statements from both sides.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy