Thai Foreign Ministry urges caution as tensions with Cambodia rise

The ministry advised Thai citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Cambodia during this period. For Thai nationals currently residing in Cambodia, the ministry urged increased vigilance, advising them to stay away from demonstrations or high-risk areas, closely monitor developments, and follow guidance from the Thai Embassy or Consulate-General.
In case of emergency or need for assistance, Thai nationals may contact:
The advisory comes as diplomatic and border tensions between the two countries have escalated, following a series of checkpoint closures and strong-worded statements from both sides.