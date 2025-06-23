Phumtham says Hun Sen must take responsibility for leaked audio clip

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday that the Thai government and military are united in their approach to dealing with tensions with Cambodia. He added that former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen must take responsibility for recording and leaking a private conversation with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Phumtham was speaking to reporters at Government House at 9:45am when asked to comment on various actions taken by the Cambodian government amid escalating Thai-Cambodian border tensions.

When informed that the Cambodian government had summoned the Thai ambassador to protest against a complaint filed by Thai police against Hun Sen, Phumtham replied, “Hun Sen must take responsibility for his actions.”