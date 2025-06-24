Manet thanks Khmer for maintaining dignity during Thai dispute

“Up to this moment, the Khmer people have not looked down on or belittled Thai citizens living and working in Cambodia. I am very grateful to them for upholding such high moral standards. There are some cases [of discrimination] elsewhere, but they are not widespread because there are both good and bad people. Please do not expand the issue. Relations between people and people, citizens and citizens, must not harbour hostility,” he said, as he addressed a June 23 meeting.

He added that if Cambodian workers in Thailand face any discrimination, they should return to Cambodia, where buses are ready to deliver them home.

“This issue almost escalated. Recently, we saw children studying in Thai schools stomping and kicking the Khmer flag, and children in Khmer schools stomping and kicking the Thai flag,” he said.