Manet thanks Khmer for maintaining dignity during Thai dispute

“Up to this moment, the Khmer people have not looked down on or belittled Thai citizens living and working in Cambodia. I am very grateful to them for upholding such high moral standards. There are some cases [of discrimination] elsewhere, but they are not widespread because there are both good and bad people. Please do not expand the issue. Relations between people and people, citizens and citizens, must not harbour hostility,” he said, as he addressed a June 23 meeting.
He added that if Cambodian workers in Thailand face any discrimination, they should return to Cambodia, where buses are ready to deliver them home.
“This issue almost escalated. Recently, we saw children studying in Thai schools stomping and kicking the Khmer flag, and children in Khmer schools stomping and kicking the Thai flag,” he said.
He emphasised that despite conflicts between governments or militaries, civilians must exercise restraint to avoid disputes at the public level. Recently, Defence Minister Tea Seiha made a similar appeal, even as the two countries’ armies face off.
On June 22, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation advised Cambodians to avoid travelling to Thailand unless it was necessary.
“At the same time, we urge all Cambodian citizens and workers currently in Thailand to exercise the utmost caution, closely monitor information from official sources and avoid travelling to areas prone to dangers, such as gatherings or protests of any kind,” said a foreign ministry statement.
Similarly, Thailand’s foreign ministry has urged its citizens to avoid travelling to Cambodia unless essential.
The border dispute between the two countries has also escalated into the realm of trade. On June 23, the Thai government reportedly banned people and vehicles from crossing the Thai-Cambodian border in Thailand’s seven border provinces, except for students and medical patients.
Thai restrictions include the halting of all fuel and oil exports to Cambodia, although the Cambodian government had announced that it would pause all Thai oil and gas imports a full day earlier.
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated that these measures were aimed at curbing cross-border crime and online scams.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network