Thailand Ready to Evacuate Citizens from Middle East as Regional Tensions Escalate

Land-Only Operations Due to Airspace Restrictions

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, emphasized Monday that any evacuation operations must be conducted overland due to regional airspace closures.

While the government urges Thai nationals to consider leaving voluntarily, Nikorndej noted the situation has not yet reached the threshold for mandatory evacuation orders.

Of the approximately 300 Thais in Iran, 73 have already begun making departure plans via land routes through neighboring countries.



Embassy Operations Adapted



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adapted its operations to the volatile security environment.

In Tehran, while the main embassy building remains inaccessible, operations have been relocated to secure alternative premises to maintain continuous support for Thai nationals.

Additional embassy staff have been dispatched to Israel to strengthen assistance efforts there.

Nikorndej described the regional situation as "highly fragile" and emphasized that land evacuation routes prioritize safety over speed, even when mountain passages require extended travel times.

Thai embassy personnel have personally surveyed evacuation routes to ensure maximum safety for evacuees.

The Ministry strongly recommends that Thai workers in affected areas leave immediately, noting that temporary shelters with 24-hour assistance are available to facilitate safe passage home.