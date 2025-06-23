Thailand Ready to Evacuate Citizens from Middle East as Regional Tensions Escalate

Thailand has comprehensive evacuation plans in place to bring home its citizens from the Middle East amid escalating regional tensions, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed Monday.
The government has prepared detailed transport routes, estimated travel times, and logistical assessments for potential evacuations from both Israel and Iran, where tens of thousands of Thai nationals currently reside and work.
Worker Reluctance Poses Challenge
Phumtham acknowledged a significant challenge in any evacuation effort: most Thais in the region are migrant workers, not tourists, and face substantial financial losses if they return home prematurely.
"Our people in various countries are not just travelers; most are there for work and have costs they've had to pay," he explained, referring to the substantial fees many workers pay to secure overseas employment.
Evacuation Routes Mapped
In Iran, approximately 300 Thai nationals would face an estimated nine-hour overland journey to safety. Despite challenging mountainous terrain, evacuation routes have been thoroughly surveyed and coordinated with relevant authorities.
For Israel, where between 30,000 and 40,000 Thais reside—primarily in agricultural sectors—the planned evacuation route is significantly shorter, requiring approximately one hour of travel time.
"We have prepared everything, including designated meeting points in case of severe incidents," Phumtham said. "When they assess the situation, they will likely be ready to return, and we are 100% prepared to operate."
He confirmed that aircraft remain on daily standby for immediate deployment should circumstances require urgent evacuation, and dismissed rumors circulating about a $10,000 fee for evacuations from Iran's neighbouring countries.
Land-Only Operations Due to Airspace Restrictions
Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, emphasized Monday that any evacuation operations must be conducted overland due to regional airspace closures.
While the government urges Thai nationals to consider leaving voluntarily, Nikorndej noted the situation has not yet reached the threshold for mandatory evacuation orders.
Of the approximately 300 Thais in Iran, 73 have already begun making departure plans via land routes through neighboring countries.
Embassy Operations Adapted
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adapted its operations to the volatile security environment.
In Tehran, while the main embassy building remains inaccessible, operations have been relocated to secure alternative premises to maintain continuous support for Thai nationals.
Additional embassy staff have been dispatched to Israel to strengthen assistance efforts there.
Nikorndej described the regional situation as "highly fragile" and emphasized that land evacuation routes prioritize safety over speed, even when mountain passages require extended travel times.
Thai embassy personnel have personally surveyed evacuation routes to ensure maximum safety for evacuees.
The Ministry strongly recommends that Thai workers in affected areas leave immediately, noting that temporary shelters with 24-hour assistance are available to facilitate safe passage home.