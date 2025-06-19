Six Thais Seek Assistance to Depart Israel and Iran Amid Regional Tensions

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Thursday that six Thai nationals have formally requested assistance to leave Israel and Iran amid escalating regional tensions.

The respective Royal Thai Embassies are coordinating their departures, with particular relief provided for approximately 100 students in the Iranian city of Qom, all of whom have been reported safe.

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provided an update on the ongoing efforts to assist Thai citizens in both countries:

In Israel, two Thai nationals have expressed a wish to leave the country. The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv is making arrangements for their departure, with plans for them to travel overland to a neighbouring country by the end of this week, before returning to Thailand.

The situation in Iran has become more precarious, prompting the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran to adjust its contingency plans regarding a temporary relocation to Kordan.