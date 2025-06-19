Six Thais Seek Assistance to Depart Israel and Iran Amid Regional Tensions

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Thursday that six Thai nationals have formally requested assistance to leave Israel and Iran amid escalating regional tensions.
The respective Royal Thai Embassies are coordinating their departures, with particular relief provided for approximately 100 students in the Iranian city of Qom, all of whom have been reported safe.
Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provided an update on the ongoing efforts to assist Thai citizens in both countries:
In Israel, two Thai nationals have expressed a wish to leave the country. The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv is making arrangements for their departure, with plans for them to travel overland to a neighbouring country by the end of this week, before returning to Thailand.
The situation in Iran has become more precarious, prompting the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran to adjust its contingency plans regarding a temporary relocation to Kordan.
The embassy will continue to operate from its current premises for now, but any changes in location will be communicated as soon as possible.
Four Thai nationals in Iran have requested assistance to leave, and the embassy is actively facilitating their departure.
The 35 Thai nationals currently housed at a temporary shelter in Amol, outside Tehran, remain safe. The embassy is prepared to provide immediate assistance should any of these individuals wish to depart Iran.
Additionally, the approximately 100 Thai students in Qom have been confirmed safe, with the Royal Thai Embassy maintaining consistent communication with their representatives.
A dedicated team from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside other relevant central agencies, has already departed Thailand to support the embassies' operations in the region.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with all Thai embassies in the region, will continue to closely monitor the situation and remain fully prepared to provide comprehensive assistance to Thai nationals in the affected areas.