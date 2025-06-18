Israel-Iran conflict drives gold market, despite strengthening US dollar

Senior Analyst Jim Wykoff at Kitco Metals noted, “Prices are increasing now as we await the Fed’s decision and monitor the development of the conflict in the Middle East.”

As airstrikes continue between Israel and Iran for the fifth day, US President Donald Trump expressed his desire for an “end” to the nuclear dispute with Iran, and suggested he may send high-ranking US officials to meet with the Islamic Republic.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its policy decision on Wednesday night, with analysts predicting the central bank will maintain the current overnight interest rate of 4.25–4.50%, unchanged since December. The low-interest-rate environment and geopolitical uncertainty are expected to make gold more attractive.

A survey by the World Gold Council revealed that central banks worldwide expect to increase their gold holdings in the next five years.