Thailand urges nationals to leave Israel and Iran amid rising tensions

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa addressed the ongoing tension between Israel and Iran, which remains intense. On Friday (June 20), he urged Thai nationals to leave the targeted areas and nearby regions.
In response, the Thai government has already dispatched senior officials to support the missions of the Thai embassies in Israel and Iran, ensuring prompt assistance for Thai citizens.
Minister Maris mentioned that over the past two days, he has been closely monitoring the situation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' leadership, embassies, and consulates in the Middle East. Reports indicate that 35 Thai nationals are currently sheltered in temporary accommodations in Iran, with five expressing a wish to leave.
In Israel, three Thai nationals have expressed their intention to depart. The Minister has instructed both embassies to facilitate the swift departure of Thai nationals from these areas as soon as it is safe to do so.
Maris also reiterated that the government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is committed to supporting Thai nationals abroad. However, he urged citizens to consider leaving the dangerous areas while they still have the opportunity, rather than waiting until the situation worsens. He encouraged all Thai nationals to contact the embassies in Israel and Iran immediately using the emergency hotline numbers:
Embassy in Tel Aviv: +972 546 368150, +972 503 673195
Embassy in Tehran: +98 912 159 5699, +98 912 500 7933
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Call Centre: +66 2 572 8442 (available 24/7)