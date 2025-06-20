Thailand urges nationals to leave Israel and Iran amid rising tensions

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa addressed the ongoing tension between Israel and Iran, which remains intense. On Friday (June 20), he urged Thai nationals to leave the targeted areas and nearby regions.

In response, the Thai government has already dispatched senior officials to support the missions of the Thai embassies in Israel and Iran, ensuring prompt assistance for Thai citizens.

Minister Maris mentioned that over the past two days, he has been closely monitoring the situation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' leadership, embassies, and consulates in the Middle East. Reports indicate that 35 Thai nationals are currently sheltered in temporary accommodations in Iran, with five expressing a wish to leave.



