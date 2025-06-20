Israel says Iran fired cluster bomb-bearing missile

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israeli news reports quoted the Israeli military as saying the missile’s warhead split open at an altitude of about 4 miles (7 km) and released around 20 submunitions in a radius of around 5 miles (8 km) over central Israel.

One of the small munitions struck a home in the central Israeli town of Azor, causing some damage, Times of Israel military correspondent Emanuel Fabian reported. There were no reports of casualties from the bomb.

Cluster bombs are controversial because they indiscriminately scatter submunitions, some of which can fail to explode and kill or injure long after a conflict ends.

The Israeli military released a graphic as a public warning of the dangers of unexploded ordnance.

“The terror regime seeks to harm civilians and even uses weapons with wide dispersal in order to maximise the scope of the damage,” Israel's military spokesperson, Brigadier General Effie Defrin, told a briefing.