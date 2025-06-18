Thai Embassy in Tehran clarifies evacuation advice for nationals amid rising tensions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified on Wednesday, June 18, regarding reports that the Thai Embassy in Tehran had instructed Thai nationals to evacuate the city.
The Ministry explained that the embassy had advised Thai citizens to "leave the area," which means relocating from dangerous zones in Tehran to safer areas or shelters provided by the embassy, once it is feasible. This differs from the term "evacuate," which implies organising transportation to leave the country.
Currently, no Thai citizens have requested evacuation from Iran, though the embassy has prepared plans for assistance and continues to assess the situation and inquire about the intentions of Thai nationals.
Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa stated that the Ministry and embassies in Israel and Iran are closely monitoring the situation and providing updates as it develops. Reports indicate that the situation is worsening, posing increasing risks to the safety and security of citizens' lives and property. Other countries, such as the United States and China, have already advised their citizens to "leave the area" since June 17.
Minister Maris urged Thai citizens in Israel and Iran to consider leaving the areas as soon as it is safe to do so. Thai nationals in both countries can contact the following embassy hotlines:
Israeli Embassy: +972 546 368150 and +972 503 673195
Iranian Embassy: +98 912 159 5699 and +98 912 500 7933
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Call Centre: 02 572 8442 (24/7)
Since June 16, the Thai Embassy in Tehran has opened a temporary shelter in Amol, Mazandaran Province, northern Iran, a safe area far from military or nuclear sites. The shelter can accommodate up to 200 people, with 35 Thai nationals currently residing there.
Maris reassured that if the situation escalates further and evacuation becomes necessary, the Ministry will promptly inform Thai nationals. He urged all to stay updated with local government and embassy communications and to comply with regulations.