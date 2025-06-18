Thai Embassy in Tehran clarifies evacuation advice for nationals amid rising tensions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified on Wednesday, June 18, regarding reports that the Thai Embassy in Tehran had instructed Thai nationals to evacuate the city.

The Ministry explained that the embassy had advised Thai citizens to "leave the area," which means relocating from dangerous zones in Tehran to safer areas or shelters provided by the embassy, once it is feasible. This differs from the term "evacuate," which implies organising transportation to leave the country.

Currently, no Thai citizens have requested evacuation from Iran, though the embassy has prepared plans for assistance and continues to assess the situation and inquire about the intentions of Thai nationals.