‘Sudarat’ vows rapid anti-graft blitz if Thai Sang Thai forms government





Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, said she is determined to build clean politics, warning that corruption is a “cancer” eating away at Thailand and driving the economy into the ground.

She said that although the national budget is nearly 4 trillion baht, many people are still struggling because funds are being siphoned off to enrich those in power through graft, instead of being used to strengthen people’s livelihoods.

She also warned that if transnational criminals and “dark capital” networks are allowed to buy politicians and capture state power, Thailand could become a “failed state”, similar to some countries in South America or Africa.

The Thai Sang Thai Party is therefore proposing three major measures to “wipe out” corruption: