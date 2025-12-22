‘Sudarat’ vows rapid anti-graft blitz if Thai Sang Thai forms government

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, said she is determined to build clean politics, warning that corruption is a “cancer” eating away at Thailand and driving the economy into the ground.
She said that although the national budget is nearly 4 trillion baht, many people are still struggling because funds are being siphoned off to enrich those in power through graft, instead of being used to strengthen people’s livelihoods.
She also warned that if transnational criminals and “dark capital” networks are allowed to buy politicians and capture state power, Thailand could become a “failed state”, similar to some countries in South America or Africa.
The Thai Sang Thai Party is therefore proposing three major measures to “wipe out” corruption:
Khunying Sudarat said the proposals build on a principle from King Rama IX’s royal guidance: promoting good people to govern the country and preventing bad people from gaining power.
Positioning her party as a frontline force against graft, she said that if Thai Sang Thai is given the mandate to run the country, it will move quickly to turn all three measures into enforceable law within the first six months in office, as part of a transition towards lasting national stability.
She urged people nationwide to rise up against corruption by refusing to vote for politicians who buy votes, and to help create a new chapter in Thai politics built on integrity—for the sake of future generations.