Sudarat says she is not close to Cambodian businessman linked to online scams

Thai Sang Thai Party leader Sudarat Keyuraphan says she is not close to a Cambodian businessman suspected of links to online scam operations, despite presiding over his wedding to his Thai wife.
On Saturday, Sudarat came out to clarify her ties with Yim Leak, a Cambodian businessman and real estate developer, after a photo of her presiding over the wedding ceremony of Yim Leak and Visnie Yim was widely circulated on Thai social media.
The photo came under scrutiny after Yim Leak’s assets were seized by Thai authorities over alleged links to scam networks.
Yim Leak and his wife were named among suspects for whom arrest warrants have been issued by Thai authorities, but their lawyers have stated that they had already left the country before the warrants were issued and did not “flee”.
Sudarat clarified that the parents of the bride had asked her to honour the wedding by being the elder of the bride’s family and presiding over the ceremony.
She added that the photo was taken seven or eight years ago.
She said she met the couple once before the wedding and again during the wedding ceremony, and has not met them since.
Sudarat said she did not know Yim Leak and had only learned from the bride’s parents that he was Cambodian and a Cambodian government official whose father was a prominent politician.
Sudarat said she has repeatedly stated her stance against online scammers who have been hurting Thai people. She said online scammers must be severely punished and their assets must be seized.
Sudarat added that she would do all she could to prevent such online scammers from having a presence in Thai society.
Yim Leak is the chairman of the BIC Group, a prominent Cambodian real estate developer, and is also associated with BIC Bank Cambodia.
Thai authorities have alleged that Yim Leak and his associates are linked to transnational online scam operations and money laundering. Police investigations claim that money from scam victims was funnelled into bank accounts linked to him.
In a major crackdown, Thai police and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) have seized assets, including shares in Thai companies, luxury vehicles and bank accounts, with an estimated value of over US$300 million, alleging they are connected to networks involving Yim Leak and others.