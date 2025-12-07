Sudarat says she is not close to Cambodian businessman linked to online scams

Clarifies role at high-profile wedding

Thai Sang Thai Party leader Sudarat Keyuraphan says she is not close to a Cambodian businessman suspected of links to online scam operations, despite presiding over his wedding to his Thai wife.

On Saturday, Sudarat came out to clarify her ties with Yim Leak, a Cambodian businessman and real estate developer, after a photo of her presiding over the wedding ceremony of Yim Leak and Visnie Yim was widely circulated on Thai social media.

The photo came under scrutiny after Yim Leak’s assets were seized by Thai authorities over alleged links to scam networks.

Yim Leak and his wife were named among suspects for whom arrest warrants have been issued by Thai authorities, but their lawyers have stated that they had already left the country before the warrants were issued and did not “flee”.