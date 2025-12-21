Pheu Thai sets out 10 economic policy ideas ahead of 2026 election

Former deputy finance minister and Deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party, Paopoom Rojanasakul, outlined on Sunday (December 21) the party’s economic policy framework ahead of its gradual rollout of election pledges.

He said the platform is built around 10 core principles:

1. Restore economic balance and fiscal discipline

Reduce the budget deficit and strengthen fiscal stability to improve Thailand’s sovereign credit rating.

2. Put “rights” in people’s hands through demand-side stimulus

Let citizens hold money or vouchers to choose and access public services directly, shifting spending away from agency-led procurement towards citizen-directed entitlements.

3. Reward good debt, help bad debt

Deliver a comprehensive, system-wide debt reset covering all groups, with a focus on chronic non-performing debt to help borrowers get back on their feet.