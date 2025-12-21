Boonsin delivers supplies to troops at Ta Kwai Temple

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, an adviser to the Army commander-in-chief and former commander of the Second Army Area, visited Ta Kwai Temple and Hill 350 on Saturday (December 20), to boost the morale of troops stationed in the area.
Boonsin and his delegation delivered relief supplies to frontline personnel, including consumer goods, rice, dry food and blankets, before meeting soldiers on duty and offering encouragement.
He said the Second Army Area had secured full control of the locations, describing the area as unequivocally Thai territory.
Regarding Ta Kwai Temple, he said the Fine Arts Department should now be brought in to survey a step towards future restoration, while the Second Army Area would maintain security to prevent opposing forces from re-entering.
He added that the Army had already prepared a plan for the next phase.
“I am proud of and applaud the soldiers of the Second Army Area who worked to bring this area back under Thailand’s control,” Boonsin said, adding that it was difficult terrain.
He also paid tribute to troops who died in the defence of Thailand’s sovereignty.
According to reports, upon arriving at Ta Kwai Temple and Hill 350, Boonsin lit incense to pay respect to the site and the land, and offered a prayer for the safety of personnel carrying out national duties.
He later visited soldiers at their accommodation, chatted with them as they prepared Isan (Northeastern Thai) food, and gave them money to buy additional meals to share at the base.