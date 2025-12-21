Boonsin delivers supplies to troops at Ta Kwai Temple

“I am proud of and applaud the soldiers of the Second Army Area who worked to bring this area back under Thailand’s control,” Boonsin said, adding that it was difficult terrain.

He also paid tribute to troops who died in the defence of Thailand’s sovereignty.

According to reports, upon arriving at Ta Kwai Temple and Hill 350, Boonsin lit incense to pay respect to the site and the land, and offered a prayer for the safety of personnel carrying out national duties.

He later visited soldiers at their accommodation, chatted with them as they prepared Isan (Northeastern Thai) food, and gave them money to buy additional meals to share at the base.